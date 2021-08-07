Twitch streamer Yassuo embarrasses himself on camera after forgetting to turn off his microphone

During a recent live stream, Hammoudi "Yassuo" Abdalrhman got into a hilarious situation when he forgot to remove his headphones while going off-stream.

The Twitch streamer is popular for his League of Legends content and joined “100 Thieves” in August 2019. Recently, Yassup was playing league of Legends while wearing his headphones when he felt the need to go to the washroom.

We're thrilled to officially announce our very first League of Legends creator, @Yassuo!



Yassuo began his streaming career in 2015 and has grown to be one of the biggest League of Legends personalities in the scene today. We're beyond excited to welcome him to 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/NqIkl7SmEi — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) August 22, 2019

However, Yassuo did not remember that he was still wearing his headphones with a built-in microphone. As it turned out, his viewers could hear him doing his business in the washroom, after which he returned to stream.

Needless to say, the streamer was embarrassed and went on a surprise rant upon realizing what had happened.

Moving out of LA tomorrow, excited for this next chapter in my life but I'm gonna miss my friends, def still gonna visit as much as possible but it still hurts — Moe (@Yassuo) August 3, 2021

Twitch streamer Yassuo forgets to take off headphones while going to the washroom

As can be seen in the clip posted below, Yassuo was in the middle of a League of Legends stream when he decided to use the washroom. Before going, he forgot to take off his headphones which meant that all of his viewers could hear the streamer.

After spending quite some time doing his business, he eventually returned to his system and was surprised to see his chat laughing.

It was at that precise moment that Yassuo realized what had happened:

“Why you guys laughing? Ohh my god you guys could hear me. Oh my god you can hear me. Oh my god you could hear my piss I forgot I had headset on. Ahh, so awkward. That’s so awkward dude, I am sorry. Hey, at least you guys could hear the water fountain, you know I washed my hands. I am no bum-a** m*****f***er!”

It was obvious that Yassuo was embarrassed as he went on to claim he was hygienic enough to wash his hands after using the washroom. The streamer’s chat found the incident quite hilarious and went on to make jokes about the situation. Regardless, he was quick to shake off the incident and continued to stream.

Yassuo is primarily a League of Legends content creator and also plays games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, COD: Warzone, Teamfight Tactics and Among Us. He currently has 2 million followers on Twitch along with around 1.53 million subscribers on YouTube.

