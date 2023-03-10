On March 9, esports organization Misfits Gaming announced on Twitter that it has signed two popular Twitch streamers. Karl Jacobs has been brought in as a Creative Executive and Co-owner and AustinShow is the company's new Executive Producer.

A few days ago, the latter parted ways with esports team 100 Thieves after two years with the organization. He and Karl Jacobs will now take on major roles with Misfits Gaming. The esports company posted a comedic sketch featuring the two streamers, welcoming them to the org.

Karl Jacobs and AustinShow now part of Misfits Gaming

The Misfits esports company has recently invested over $20 million in content and creators. Ranboo and Hikaru Nakamura are two of the biggest names that the org has signed in the past year. Earlier today, the organization made two more massive signings, bringing in YouTube and Twitch streamers Karl Jacobs and AustinShow, respectively.

Karl joins Misfits as a Creative Executive and Co-Owner! Austin joins Misfits as our new Executive Producer. Get ready for some of the best new (and returning) shows led by Austin this year.

The former shared his thoughts on signing with Misfits Gaming. On Twitter, he explained that the decision to join the organization will allow him and AustinShow to produce the type of content they have been wanting to make for some time, as well as the opportunity to collaborate with each other regularly.

This basically means Misfits is gonna power a lot of the ideas n concepts both me and Austin have wanted to do for a while now. Love working w him on everything and anything and I can't wait for you guys to see what all we have planned

AustinShow was previously signed to 100 Thieves, another esports organization that made a large investment in content creation. He joined it in March 2021 and stayed there for two years before leaving on March 6, 2023. The individual stated that he felt like 100 Thieves was 'no longer the right fit for him'.

His recent signing came with an additional announcement. On March 9, he broke the news on Twitter and said that the G4TV game show Name Your Price, which Austin had previously co-hosted, would be returning with the help of Misfits Gaming. Twitch streamer Will Neff will also come back to the show as a co-host.

Austin @AustinOnTwitter



NAME YOUR PRICE IS COMING BACK. THANKS TO @MisfitsGG MY NEW ORG

Karl Jacobs has become quite a popular content creator in recent times, in large part thanks to his appearances on MrBeast's videos as well as the Dream SMP Minecraft server. He has nearly four million subscribers on his own YouTube channel, as well as three million followers on Twitch.

AustinShow also has quite a large following on Twitch, with over 1.7 million followers. He also has a YouTube channel with over 400,000 subscribers.

