Twitch streamers in Kharkiv experience multiple horrifying sounds of shelling in the city

As Russian forces continue to shell Ukraine, several Twitch streamers have shared clips and footage of the attack in the background. Bulochka and Alina_dln are a pair of siblings in Kharkiv, and a series of clips have now emerged that show the horrifying moments.

The clips all have shelling in the background, with the Twitch streamer offering a bit of insight into what the Ukrainian citizens are enduring.

Twitch streamers Bulochka and Alina_dln share what it’s like in Kharkiv during the shelling

The Twitch streamer has ten clips in a playlist, which was shared on Reddit. The streamer and her sister underwent traumatic moments after Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In some clips, the Twitch streamer is just eating, and as soon as the shelling begins, she flees the room with her sister. In others, Bulochka looks up, terrified from a phone call, when an alarm rings out in the distance. Before long, the quiet was broken by a thunderous shot.

Not every clip features an explosion or shelling, but many do, and at least one begins with a thunderous explosion, causing the Twitch streamer to jump in terror. While not every clip includes shelling, they all show what life is like for people still in Ukrainian cities.

Reddit users scared and worried about Twitch streamer who is undergoing shelling

Many Reddit users are terrified for the streamers, who are still in their city, undergoing shelling. One user is worried they’ll click a clip, and someone will have perished in it. Another Redditor told them not to worry, as clips like this would be deleted, except for mirrors.

Another user linked another clip from Bulochka’s stream, which began with shelling.

One of the commenters didn’t want to take away from how serious the situation was, but noted that despite the shelling and alerts, the streamer just kept on finishing what she was eating. They also hope for the safety of the civilians.

A response to this said that the shelling has been going on in Kharkiv for 4 days now, and it is near-constant. People who are still in the cities are probably starting to adapt to the stress and fear of the attacks.

Another user in that thread responded to the notion of leaving the city. Leaving, says this user, was the only option in the first 24 hours, and people who remained knew where to hide.

The sisters, according to one user, felt relatively safe to stay, but there was no way for them to leave anyway and hoped Twitch would also monitor the situation. This led to a snarky reply or two in the comments section.

Some people were having a hard time viewing the clips normally, and another user offered a link to a non-mobile version for them.

The attacks continue in Ukraine, and many streamers are still caught in their homes, unable to flee. These sorts of clips will undoubtedly continue to be shown around the internet to remind people worldwide that the Russia-Ukraine crisis must end.

Edited by R. Elahi