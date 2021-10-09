Twitch streamers who make less money are being subtly roasted after earnings leak

Now that the panic around the massive Twitch leak is slowly fading away, streamers and their fans are beginning to see some humor in the situation. The leak revealed 125 GB worth of data, including information like passwords and streamer payouts.

This revealed the salaries of not just the biggest streamers on Twitch but also that of the smaller streamers. While bigger streamers like Hasanabi are facing backlash for the amount they make, people are even roasting smaller streamers who are struggling to make enough from the platform.

While bigger streamers are being bashed for even taking money from viewers after earning so much money every month, people are also apparently willingly donating to smaller streamers since they need it more than the viewers themselves.

Twitch users are trolling smaller streamers for their low income

Although making fun of small streamers for their low income might sound like a horrible thing to do, streamers are doing so themselves. Many streamers are morphing their ad revenue income into a list of top-earning streamers.

Casually Weiss Schwarz @CasuallyWS Holy shit.My name was a part of the twitch payout leak. Holy shit.My name was a part of the twitch payout leak. https://t.co/u5NORnGdk1

𝙍𝘼𝙔𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙎 @RAYMILES99 Offended my salary of $5 a month was not included in the Twitch leak documents Offended my salary of $5 a month was not included in the Twitch leak documents

After Dark @AfterDarkXD If y'all some how manage to find my salary in the twitch leak ...ignore the 0, the number is too big to fit in the chart If y'all some how manage to find my salary in the twitch leak ...ignore the 0, the number is too big to fit in the chart

Other Twitter users, however, pointed out how the main thing they noticed from the Twitch leak was how poorly paid the small streamers on the platform were.

Ggreine @ggreine_ Twitch leak really said small streamers are broke :') Twitch leak really said small streamers are broke :')

KIngsowell @kingsowelll Me seeing the twitch leaks as a small streamer #twitchleak Me seeing the twitch leaks as a small streamer #twitchleak https://t.co/Hd12wNufS8

Streamers have started a rather hilarious trend after the Twitch leak, wherein they refer to each other by their serial number on the leaked payout list.

bella lovejoy 🪨🧠 @WILBURFlCATION I know this twitch leak is pretty serious and shit but all of the streamers referring to themselves and others by their number on the list has got to be one of the funniest things they've all come together to do I know this twitch leak is pretty serious and shit but all of the streamers referring to themselves and others by their number on the list has got to be one of the funniest things they've all come together to do https://t.co/yoip6WMVgB

The data leak has really brought to the forefront how much support smaller streamers on the platform need from viewers. While many big streamers like Pokimane advocate for smaller streamers and urge their viewers to support them with donations and subscriptions, a big chunk of the platform's viewership still goes to top-tier streamers.

Although streamers have begun to make light of the situation, it doesn't take away from the fact that the massive Twitch leak was a major breach of privacy and trust. Sensitive information like passwords and other file codes being leaked worsened the already turbulent waters for the Amazon-owned platform.

