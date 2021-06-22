Twitch unbans controversial ASMR streamers Amouranth and Indiefoxx

Earlier today, Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa were unbanned from Twitch.

The two streamers were indefinitely suspended from the platform after posting a plethora of “sexually suggestive” ASMR streams in recent weeks. Indiefoxx and Amouranth are two of the many popular female content creators accused of popularizing the new “ASMR meta” after “hot-tub” streams fizzled in popularity.

The ASMR streams included broadcasters performing a range of “services,” including licking their microphones suggestively, writing the names of donors/new subscribers on their bodies, and wearing the infamous “TikTok” leggings.

Regardless, after being suspended on June 19th, both Amouranth and Indiefoxx saw their bans lifted earlier today.

Twitch lifts suspensions of “ASMR streamers” Amouranth and Indiefoxx

On June 19th, the Amazon-owned platform banned the two internet stars and did not reveal the specific reasons behind the move. Of course, considering the plethora of suggestive “ASMR” streams that the two posted in recent weeks, most people assumed them to be the reason behind the suspensions.

For more information about the bans and the overall controversy, this article can be read.

Regardless, there was quite a bit of speculation over the overall time of the bans. Previously, a range of Twitch streamers have been taken action against for mistakenly posting “sexually suggestive” content on the platform.

This list includes “alinaarose,” indefinitely banned in February 2021 after “intimately licking a microphone.” She has not yet returned to the platform.

Additionally, both Amouranth and Indiefoxx have been suspended in the past for “accidentally streaming suggestive content.”

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

It’s a problem, but is largely overblown. If anything sexy streamers basically dive on the grenade that is offensively creepy and coomery people



But I guess make a mountain out of a molehill for a little bit of content I guess — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 20, 2021

Since the suspensions happened, Amouranth has been active on Twitter and recently appeared to call a part of her community “offensively creepy.”

Indiefoxx has also been vocal about the situation and claimed that Twitch wanted to give the two content creators the weekend “off.”

Regardless, both were unsuspended around seven hours ago, i.e., on June 22nd, more than three days after Twitch initially took action. As the tweets suggest, Amouranth and Indiefoxx are expected to be live on the platform from today.

While speculation initially suggested that both might be at the receiving end of longer suspensions, Twitch might instead come under scrutiny for unbanning the two so quickly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer