Twitter goes berserk as Genshin Impact reveals new Inazuma character, "Kazuha"

MiHoYo had teased the addition of a new Anema character in Genshin Impact, Kazuha, several days ago. This got the community quite excited, as he would be the only other Anemo character giving tough competition to Xiao, the only current Anemo DPS unit.
There was a lot of speculation regarding how useful this character was going to be when the trailer was released, with the majority of the community suggesting that it made no sense to pull for Kazuha if players already had Xiao on their roster. However, they also mentioned that Kazuha would be good for players who are just starting out.
Genshin Impact teases Kazuha
MiHoYo dropped the character trailer for Kazuha some time ago, announcing the Anemo character's arrival. Within a matter of three hours, the video already has over 524K views.
The developers also announced the character reveal via their official Twitter account, where they shared the official YouTube video along with a description of the character.
Here is the official announcement regarding the character release from the developers:
As expected, the community went crazy, and the Twitterati jumped in to share their thoughts and feelings about the newly released character:
MiHoYo also revealed the voice actors for the character via another tweet:
Mark Whitten, the English voice actor for Kazuha, expressed his delight at being part of the cast:
Know more about Kazuha
Kazuha is described as "a wandering samurai from Inazuma with a modest and gentle personality."
Kazuha reveals his special ability as reading the signs of nature. He can always sense when it will rain or snow, even through a light gust of wind. That's how he always knows when to seek shelter.
Kazuha's Elemental Skill is Chihayafuru, which allows him to suck in his enemies towards him before launching them upwards. His Elemental Burst is Manyou no Ittou, which is often considered as one of the prettiest in the game.
Kazuha will come to Genshin Impact on June 30th, 2021.
