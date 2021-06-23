Twitter goes berserk as Genshin Impact reveals new Inazuma character, "Kazuha"

MiHoYo had teased the addition of a new Anema character in Genshin Impact, Kazuha, several days ago. This got the community quite excited, as he would be the only other Anemo character giving tough competition to Xiao, the only current Anemo DPS unit.

There was a lot of speculation regarding how useful this character was going to be when the trailer was released, with the majority of the community suggesting that it made no sense to pull for Kazuha if players already had Xiao on their roster. However, they also mentioned that Kazuha would be good for players who are just starting out.

Genshin Impact teases Kazuha

MiHoYo dropped the character trailer for Kazuha some time ago, announcing the Anemo character's arrival. Within a matter of three hours, the video already has over 524K views.

The developers also announced the character reveal via their official Twitter account, where they shared the official YouTube video along with a description of the character.

Here is the official announcement regarding the character release from the developers:

Character Teaser - "Kaedehara Kazuha: Moonlit Breeze" | Genshin Impact



The moon floats in the sky, and a gentle breeze blows by. Though a storm is coming, the ronin shall brave it with song and wine.#GenshinImpact #KaedeharaKazuhahttps://t.co/GuSSM6Lstp — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 23, 2021

As expected, the community went crazy, and the Twitterati jumped in to share their thoughts and feelings about the newly released character:

Time to go to Inazuma pic.twitter.com/LFiS7BBoiO — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) June 23, 2021

mihoyo doesn’t disappoint with the animation each time 🙌 looking sick as usual 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7lulykkKy2 — ًmay (@imissthedteam) June 23, 2021

IF I DONT GET HJIM I WILL SOB pic.twitter.com/iYNAlDwjEi — strawberry | rin itoshi supremacy (@hycaniths) June 23, 2021

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD FINALLY pic.twitter.com/rnqCY0U4F9 — jess⁷ | 27,2k for kazu 🍁 (@fairiexiao) June 23, 2021

I hope Kazuha wanters get him!!

pic.twitter.com/e5M7VgZf5w — local siegluvr420 (@gewaltfaenge) June 23, 2021

HE LOOKS SO COOL!?!?!?pic.twitter.com/hXXDPMYBW8 — Satsuki 🌩 future baal haver (@mxdedeluvr) June 23, 2021

pls pic.twitter.com/JRLuPjAoe0 — akira kurusu dm me (@deliquxsce) June 23, 2021

mihoyo if i don’t get him i’m deleting ur game btw pic.twitter.com/WkYbuaRr3z — ryry 🍨🍨 (@mgiistus) June 23, 2021

MiHoYo also revealed the voice actors for the character via another tweet:

Voice Actor Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice artist of "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves," Kaedehara Kazuha!



Voice Actor

EN VA: Mark Whitten

JP VA: SHIMAZAKI Nobunaga



Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/hw5K84dRwK#GenshinImpact #KaedeharaKazuha pic.twitter.com/y9jSK3hThe — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 23, 2021

Mark Whitten, the English voice actor for Kazuha, expressed his delight at being part of the cast:

Honored to be joining the #GenshinImpact cast as Kazuha!



Can’t wait to see this boy in action 🍁 https://t.co/CMU5Q0H5UD — Mark Whitten (@mpwhitten) June 23, 2021

Know more about Kazuha

Kazuha is described as "a wandering samurai from Inazuma with a modest and gentle personality."

Kazuha reveals his special ability as reading the signs of nature. He can always sense when it will rain or snow, even through a light gust of wind. That's how he always knows when to seek shelter.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill is Chihayafuru, which allows him to suck in his enemies towards him before launching them upwards. His Elemental Burst is Manyou no Ittou, which is often considered as one of the prettiest in the game.

Today, let's get to know the Ronin from Inazuma — Kaedehara Kazuha!



This young man's calm personality belies a razor sharp blade that has seen many battles.



View Details Here:https://t.co/5HxldCZJIN#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Ah5Dk3Ij8k — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 23, 2021

Kazuha will come to Genshin Impact on June 30th, 2021.

