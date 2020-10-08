Twitter reacts as Fortnite pro Clix officially re-signs with Twitch 

In a major development, 15-year old Cody Conrod aka Clix has officially re-signed with Twitch.

Ever since he started streaming on the Amazon-owned platform back in 2017, his growth has been monumental as he has risen through the ranks to become one of the most notable younger Fortnite pros today.

He currently has 2.4 million followers on Twitch and an additional 1.26 million subscribers on YouTube, which are phenomenal numbers for a 15-year-old teenager. In his recent tweet, he announced that he has officially re-signed with Twitch:

Beginning with a clip from the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl event, where Clix famously took home top honours alongside his partner, NFL player Tarik Cohen who represents the Chicago Bears, the montage proceeds to include some of Clix's best moments.

Featuring teammates marvelling at his insane Fortnite plays and skills, the 46 second clip serves as an ode to Clix's achievements so far.

Clix is officially here to stay on Twitch

After his exploits at the Fortnite World Cup, Clix's popularity witnessed an upsurge as he came to gradually be known as one of the best 1 V 1 players in the Fortnite community and a master of the high ground strategy.

He was eventually signed by NRG Esports in July this year and went on to dominate the professional Fortnite scene as a force to reckon with.

Clix's Twitch statistics (Image Credits: Twitchtracker.com)

Back in 2019, Clix had also received an infamous Twitch ban, after he streamed alongside suspended Twitch streamer ZaynSZN. Initially meant to be a 7 day ban, it was gradually reduced to 3 days, as Clix returned to streaming soon after.

Nevertheless, soon after his official announcement, several from the online community took to Twitter to share their responses to Clix re-signing with Twitch:

Some even noticed a pattern, while others expressed 'caution' over his latest move:

Irrespective of the duality of opinion, Clix re-signing with Twitch is a monumental step for him and seems to hint at Twitch's recent affinity towards signing the very best, when it comes to Fortnite pros.