"Kevin got us a present": Twitter reacts to Pokimane's hilarious contract with rumored boyfriend

Imane "Pokimane" recently posted a very interesting photo of a contract on her Twitter account, and her fans loved its details.

Pokimane tweeted a picture from her account which showed a contract between Party A and Party B. In this case, the two parties are herself and her friend Kevin. The unofficial agreement signed between the two stated the rules of Kevin's participation in the former's future streams.

The picture from the streamer took everyone by surprise, and the Twitterverse reacted with excitement. One Twitter user said:

"Kevin got us a present"

Pokimane's rumored boyfriend Kevin to potentially appear in more streams moving forward

Pokimane has revealed a new "contract" with her friend/rumored boyfriend, Kevin. On May 15, Poki shared a picture of a contract printed on an A4-sized paper, signed by both Poki and Kevin. The dates at the bottom showed that they had reached an agreement on May 14, 2022. This incidentally also happens to be on her 26th birthday.

The contract was unofficial as it was printed on normal paper. The streamer joked with her fans as she posted the picture with a caption that read "lmao," which made it obvious. The agreement was about the terms of Kevin's appearance on future streams by Poki. It read:

"Party A Kevin Kim , hereby enters contract with Party B, Imane Anys , under the following terms. 1) Once-a-month cooking streams. 2) Bi-monthly stream support."

As per the unofficial contract, the terms of this deal have to be completed under a 30-day period. The contract further reads:

"These terms must be fulfilled within a 30 day calendar month."

Who is Kevin?

Kevin is a friend of Imane who has appeared in several of her streams recently. He is also rumored to be the streamer's boyfriend. However, the pair have not confirmed these rumors.

Poki has insisted that they are not a couple. While she also made it clear to her fans that she wants to keep her life private, the chemistry between the two has led to many rumors of them dating.

Kevin has been a part of quite a few of her streams recently. The purple platform's number one streamer has done some Just Chatting and Cooking streams with her new friend.

Fans thrilled after learning that Kevin might be in more Pokimane streams

Many of Poki's fans were overjoyed by her latest post as they evidently loved watching her stream with Kevin. They showed their appreciation for the streamer's friend by posting pictures of him with cute captions.

There were a lot of wholesome messages from fans in reply to her post.

itzDxrkyy @ItzDxrky @imane We Haven’t Heard from Kevin in a While. Glad that he’s Back though! It would be Awesome for him to be in More of your streams! @imane We Haven’t Heard from Kevin in a While. Glad that he’s Back though! It would be Awesome for him to be in More of your streams!

Pri @prixrae @imane so we get to see OUR boyfriend every month now? 🥺🥺🥺🥺 @imane so we get to see OUR boyfriend every month now? 🥺🥺🥺🥺❤❤❤

Few fans cared more about the terms of the contract than the contract itself. Some debated if "bi-monthly" meant twice a month or once every two months.

tim @tpc2036 @Chico805_ @guy_from_Ghana @imane Actually biweekly/monthly/annually can mean either once every 2 weeks/months/years or twice a week/month/year. It’s ambiguous @Chico805_ @guy_from_Ghana @imane Actually biweekly/monthly/annually can mean either once every 2 weeks/months/years or twice a week/month/year. It’s ambiguous

Calyqsa @Calyqsa @tpc2036 @Chico805_ @guy_from_Ghana @imane since semimonthly can only mean twice a month, would be nice if everyone just defaulted bimonthly to mean once every 2 months @tpc2036 @Chico805_ @guy_from_Ghana @imane since semimonthly can only mean twice a month, would be nice if everyone just defaulted bimonthly to mean once every 2 months

kgober @kgober0 @imane I don’t think this is a valid contract without mention of consideration @imane I don’t think this is a valid contract without mention of consideration

NaMaNVaN @NaMaNVaN @imane once a month for life, he never put a contract expiration or compensation paragraph @imane once a month for life, he never put a contract expiration or compensation paragraph https://t.co/7w16FqAE6x

It would be interesting to see if Kevin abides by the contract and participates in more streams because the fans definitely seem to want more of him.

Edited by R. Elahi