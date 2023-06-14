Two new expansions revealed in the Dead Island 2 roadmap

Dead Island 2 made a lot of waves in the gaming market upon release. This title is nothing but a zombie survival game that features interesting weapons that can be used to neutralize hordes of the undead. Its launch was fairly successful, and players who purchased the Gold Edition were also given access to the expansion pass.

Usually, when an expansion pass is given along with a game, players who have access to it are eligible to receive any upcoming expansions free of cost or at a highly discounted rate.

Based on information revealed on the official Dead Island 2 website, two new expansions are on the horizon for the game.

Dead Island 2 to receive two new expansions named Haus and Sola Festival

Both the Haus and Sola Festival expansions will be story expansions. They will most likely contain individual storylines.

Those who have the expansion pass will be able to play them the moment they go live. Those who don't have the expansion pass will have to purchase both expansions once they go live.

When are the Dead Island 2 DLCs releasing?

The two DLCs don't have any official release date as of now. Based on information available on the game's website, the Haus expansion is expected to go live sometime during Q4 in 2023, while the Sola Festival expansion will go live during Q2 in 2024.

Deep Silver should reveal more information about the release dates, including visual trailers and other media, as the quarters approach.

Other than these two DLCs, the developer has also introduced certain cosmetics in the game. The Premium Character Packs and the Till Dawn collection are currently available for purchase.

On the other hand, the Till Dusk character skin collection is available as a part of the Prime Gaming Rewards. You don't need to rush to pick up this collection because it will be available for the rest of this year.

As of now, it's unclear if the title will have more expansions. It will be interesting to see how Deep Silver treats this game in terms of longevity. The developer could either stop with two expansions and then work on a third iteration of the game, or it could release a few more expansions before moving on to a sequel.

Furthermore, considering that both the Haus and the Sola Festival expansions are expected to contain individual storylines, it will be interesting to see how they play out with respect to the original storyline.

