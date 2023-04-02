Complete lists for all Prime Gaming mobile game rewards (April 2023)

Modern mobile gamers have multiple options to choose from, especially with their subscription to Prime Gaming. Like other subscription-based gaming services, Prime Gaming offers plenty of free games to members at affordable monthly rates. Players are also often rewarded with exclusive in-game items and even a free Twitch subscription. The best part of this subscription is that Amazon offers a list of entertaining and engaging games every month.

These often include bonus content for various titles that players can relish forever. This makes Prime Gaming one of the most affordable and engaging platforms for mobile gamers.

The subscription-based gaming platform also brought tons of amazing free games in April 2023. Here, however, we will talk about all the Prime Gaming mobile game rewards available on the platform in April 2023.

Complete list of Prime Gaming April 2023 rewards

The gaming platform is also bringing in some amazing bonus content for players due to its collaboration with Blizzard and Riot games. Here's the bonus content arriving for titles from Riot Games and Blizzard Entertainment.

Hearthstone - Random Standard Epic Card.

- Random Standard Epic Card. League of Legends: Wild Rift - One drop every month for the entire year. Contents will include Recalls, Skins, Skin Poses, Emotes, and random Baubles.

- One drop every month for the entire year. Contents will include Recalls, Skins, Skin Poses, Emotes, and random Baubles. Legends of Runeterra - Tier 3 Prismatic Chests, Rare, and Epic cards too.

- Tier 3 Prismatic Chests, Rare, and Epic cards too. Candy Crush Saga - Sweet Bundle.

- Sweet Bundle. Candy Crush Soda Saga - Tasty Bundle.

- Tasty Bundle. Farm Heroes Saga - Fresh Bundle.

Prime Gaming also offers bonus rewards for PC games like Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. The platform sends rewards like Junkrat Circus Epic Skin for Overwatch 2, and timed-exclusive core content every month for Valorant.

It has also brought Prime Gaming capsules and 350 Riot Points for League of Legends. Players can also claim drops every month for a year for games like Teamfight Tactics and Valorant.

Complete list of Prime Gaming April 2023 rewards (free games)

There are also fifteen free titles promised by the platform for subscribers. Here are the games arriving on April 6.

Ninja Commando

Art of Fighting 3

Wolfenstein: The New Order for their players.

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

The Beast Inside

Crossed Swords

Ghost Pilots

Metal Slug 4

Ninja Masters

Terraformers

Beholder 2

Grime

Looking for Aliens

Sengoku

Magician Lord

These are all free games announced by the platform for subscribers. However, for players on Amazon Luna, Prime brings even more surprises. Those with a subscription to Amazon Luna will also get access to games like Horizon Chase Turbo, Yakuza Kiwami 2, The Adventure Pals, and The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3.

