5 best games to play on Amazon Luna with Ubisoft+

Ubisoft+ is one of the several special packages that Amazon Luna offers to its subscribers at a premium. The channel is the costliest offering available on Amazon Luna, but the price seems affordable due to the available games.

The service is Amazon's take on cloud gaming, and is set to compete with other major names like Google Stadia.

Amazon Luna is available to all Prime Gaming members. Subscribers can further enhance their service by paying an add-on for a more premium experience.

The Ubisoft+ channel is available for a monthly charge of $17.99 and brings all the latest games. However, some of the games stand out from others, and gamers should try them as long as they have a subscription.

Top 5 Ubisoft+ games to play on Amazon Luna

#5 Rainbow Six Siege

Year of origin: 2015

Rainbow Six Siege is different from other games on this list due to its base nature. The game is a highly-tactical, squad-based FPS that tests a player's strategic quotient at the highest levels.

While the game resembles games like CS: GO in some aspects, the destructible environments make the situation different. Destructible environments mean very little linearity, and players have to keep track of all battlefield areas to anticipate an enemy attack.

The game has grown massively since its release. The main characters are different operators, each with their individual strengths and skillsets. This allows a lot of flexibility for players.

Ubisoft is still adding a lot of content, including new operators, to the game, and the Ultimate Edition on Ubisoft+ on Amazon Luna offers a perfect starting point for new players.

#4 Riders Republic

Year of Origin: 2021

Riders Republic is one of the most recent games to be added to Ubisoft+ on Amazon Luna. The Crew is also available as an alternative for racing game lovers, but Riders Republic has carved a separate niche for itself.

While the core mechanics of racing stay the same, the available vehicles are unique. Further, players can choose between mountain bikes, snowboards, skis, and wingsuits.

Another unique aspect of the game is the massive races where many players battle against each other. There are also fun modes like Tricks Battle Arena, where players compete against each other as part of squads. There's also a career mode available in six separate disciplines, and the game is as fun as it is unique.

#3 Immortals Fenyx Rising

Year of Origin: 2020

Immortals Fenyx Rising, inspired by Greek mythology, is a purely single-player experience that will delight lovers of exploration-based games. Immortals Fenyx Rising has a massive overworld designed in a unique art style. Players get to play the action-adventure game from a third-person perspective, and there is a lot to explore.

Players can customize their characters to add a touch of personalization. As they transverse the map, they will encounter interesting characters and visit strange places.

There's a great story running in the backdrop that helps keep the game engaging for the players. In addition, players will enjoy many enemies from Greek mythology as they move from one objective to another.

Immortals Fenyx Rising, available on Amazon Luna, is a must-play for its overall direction, art design, and gameplay mechanics.

#2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Year of Origin: 2020

The latest addition to the Assassin's Creed series, Valhalla gives players a taste of Norse mythology. The game, released two years ago, recently got its latest content expansion in the form of Dawn of Ragnarok.

Aesthetically, the current set of Assassin's Creed games leans more towards RPG than the classic stealth-based gameplay of the earlier games. However, players will still be getting hours of content on the backdrop of the war between the Vikings and Anglo-Saxons.

As players explore the vast open-world as Eivor, they will have a lot to do, whether it be chomping down on enemies, solving intricate puzzles, or finding rare armor and weapons. The base game has many content additions that any Ubisoft+ subscriber will enjoy on Amazon Luna.

With the addition of Dawn of Ragnarok, there has never been a better time to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

#1 Far Cry 6

Year of origin: 2021

Far Cry 6 is the most recent addition to the iconic Far Cry series, which takes place on another island stuck in conflict.

While past titles have been accused of becoming 'boring,' the same can't be said about Far Cry 6. The game retains all the core mechanics of the previous games, including the exciting gunplay and wide availability of different weapons. All of this is essential for the players to take down the corrupt president of Yara.

Players will play as Dani Rojas, and the character can have either gender. Dani is a guerilla fighter who combats enemy soldiers and dangerous wildlife to take down Anton Castillo.

The game focuses on exploration and direct combat, and there is more than one way to complete an objective. While the criticisms of previous games have been repeated, the overall execution, content additions, and world design of Far Cry 6 add enough uniqueness to be engaging and satisfying.

