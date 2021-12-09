Tyler1 produces a stellar 2v1 Fortnite clutch, only to be hilariously third-partied right after

During a recent Fortnite stream, Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp pulled off an impressive 2 vs. 1 kill before being third-partied by a viewer.

Tyler1 was in the middle of a "Fortnite Battle: Royale" stream when he found himself against 2 opponents at once. The streamer expertly handled the two enemies and killed them off, one by one.

Tyler1 had to kill the two enemies whilst dodging their bullets. He managed to get the two kills but was killed off by a stream-sniper immediately after.

Tyler1 pulls off an insane 2 vs 1 clutch but gets stream-sniped immediately after

As can be seen in the clip below, Tyler1’s team was one of the final five left in the round. The streamer found himself being attacked by two opponents at once. However, he did not panic and managed to evade the attack. The streamer quickly replenished his health and pulled off an expert counter-attack.

He killed off the first enemy from a distance and then took on the other one. The second opponent was hiding behind a tree. However, Tyler1 quickly went around and killed off the second enemy as well. Before the streamer could celebrate his kill, he was immediately eliminated.

The opponent who ended up killing Tyler1 was not even visible to the streamer. This led to the assumption that he was killed off by a stream-sniper who was also watching his livestream. Tyler1 could not help himself and was obviously frustrated. He ended up screaming in agony as his team came 4th in the match.

More about League of Legends' legend, Tyler1

Tyler1 currently has 4.7 million followers on Twitch. The streamer is known for his hilarious reactions during livestreams. He has a large community that is highly active and engages regularly with the streamer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from Fortnite, he regularly plays other games such as League of Legends, CS: GO, and Z1: Battle Royale. The Fortnite clip linked above has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit. The clip was only posted an hour ago and had not received any comments at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan