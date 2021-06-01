Ubisoft will showcase Far Cry 6 with backward compatibility

Despite being developed for next-gen platforms, Ubisoft has promised that Far Cry 6 would have backward compatibility.

Ubisoft released a gameplay reveal trailer for Far Cry 6 last Friday, and among other notable features, its mesmerizing visuals are some of the most eye-catching details. But millions of gamers globally who own the last-gen Xbox One or PlayStation 4 have been left with a looming question: whether the game will run on their consoles or not.

However, this is not the first time a company has promised its demographic with backward compatibility. The Poland-based company, CD Projekt Red (CDPR), made a similar promise before releasing their latest title, the much-vaunted Cyberpunk 2077 (CP 2077).

But after release, the game ran ever so poorly on previous-gen consoles like the PS4 and XBOX One. The devs’ disastrous efforts at capturing that demographic left the masses helpless, as expectations plummeted.

As the E3 2021 approaches, fans of the Far Cry franchise are eagerly awaiting the promise made by Ubisoft.

Will Ubisoft keep promise with Far Cry 6?

Even though last-gen console owners had their hearts shattered due to CDPR’s misconduct with CP 2077, they remain hopeful when it comes to Far Cry 6. Recognizing this issue, Ubisoft stated that they would show gameplay footage of Far Cry 6 on both PS4 and Xbox One as a token of their trust.

Ubisoft Toronto’s David Grivel, the lead game designer on Far Cry 6, made a statement a few days ago regarding this situation. He said that while the developers’ team is working to bring Far Cry 6 to next-gen consoles, they are also working on backward compatibility of the game.

Grivel said:

“As we go in the next few weeks and months, we’ll definitely start showing more on different platforms.”

He also stated:

“What I can say, and I cannot go so much in details about specs or things like that, is that both on the previous generation and the new Xbox Series and PS5 generation, the game is running fine.”

While it is easier said than done, the task of creating a game for two different generations of consoles has its challenges. When Grivel was asked whether the millions of previous-gen users will meet the same predicament or not, Grivel said:

“We’re really, really cautious about that, so we’ll show more detail and more info very soon.”

He added:

“One detail I can add about the new generation is that it allowed us to run the game at 60 FPS and in 4K, which is really cool. I test it on kits at the company, and I can definitely see that as a great thing on the new generation, but that doesn’t mean that the previous generation is abandoned in any way.”

It remains to be seen how Far Cry 6 performs with the backward compatibility feature on previous-gen consoles.