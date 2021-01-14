"We don't want another Cyberpunk": Fans support Hogwarts Legacy's new 2022 release date

Portkey Games' highly-anticipated Harry Potter spin-off game, "Hogwarts Legacy," has been delayed to 2022. Surprisingly, most fans seem relieved.

One of the biggest reveals during the PS5 Showcase event from back in September 2020 was the announcement of a Harry Potter RPG. Harry Potter and video games around the world rejoiced at the news.

Since then, the game has been subjected to immense hype, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to an official release date.

However, the makers of the game have now announced that Hogwarts Legacy is being pushed to 2022. The reasons cited were to provide the best gameplay experience possible.

This is a bittersweet announcement as there will be a longer waiting period, but most fans seemed to be in favor of this decision. It wasn't hard for players to recall the horrendous experience they had to endure recently with Cyberpunk 2077.

Stressing on the importance of not rushing the game's development, gamers on Twitter hoped that Hogwarts Legacy will make full use of the extended time period.

Fans react as Hogwarts Legacy release date delayed to 2022

Advertisement

Hogwarts Legacy, backed by Avalanche and Portkey Games, plans to offer a whole new narrative to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The story is set around the lives of the witches and wizards who came before Harry Potter.

From Quidditch and Herbology to learning many spells, Portkey Games seem to have left no stone unturned in delivering a wholesome Harry Potter experience.

When it comes to a game based on Harry Potter, it is understandable that the makers will need to go the extra mile in capturing every nuance and detail of the magical world.

This is why the decision to delay Hogwarts Legacy's release is seen as a practical one, unlike Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

After multiple production delays and development hassles, the CDPR finally decided to release Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10, 2020. The initial hype surrounding the game died down after players across the globe complained of a below-par, bug-riddled experience. The makers were slammed for rushing the game's release.

Fans took to Twitter to state that they were more than willing to wait it out this time.

Honestly, I'm completely at peace with this. After seeing how fans demanded Cyberpunk and how that turned out, I'm willing to wait until this game is the best it can possibly be before it's released. Take the time you need. I can't wait to see what you bring. — Benny Smith (@BowtiedBenny) January 13, 2021

As expected, don’t be a cyberpunk 2. Release it went it’s really done — Augusto Souza (@kbtprog) January 13, 2021

That’s good news, we don’t want another cyberpunk 2077 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Just don't let it be a second Cyberpunk 2077 case. Make a vast, free world with great many magic skills. We believe in you! — alpre (@alpreeeee) January 13, 2021

Really disappointed to hear this since it's been so long since we got a good Harry Potter Universe game! But I'm okay since it just needs more time! And I'm still excited! Don't need a Cyberpunk/AC Valhalla of bugs at launch! — Jay (@CasualyReckless) January 13, 2021

definitely disappointed but totally understand. if there is one thing cyberpunk 2077 taught me, i’d definitely prefer a game be pushed back another year and reach its full potential. and if it’s gotta get pushed back again, so be it! — Court (@CayoCourtney) January 13, 2021

After the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077... Please, take all the time you need, Harry Potter has a special place in my heart and an RPG game in this magical universe is everything i always wanted. Keep the good work, guys! — KRY (@allyssonsouzam) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Take your time

We dont need a new Cyberpunk fiasco — The tie is blue (@houseofmchale) January 13, 2021

Take your time guys! No rush, make this game the best you can! 🙏🏼 — Libra (@Libra87722421) January 13, 2021

Y’all remember Cyberpunk? Maybe let’s be patient this time and not rush people. — Chimichungus says Put on a Mask 😤 (@Nerd0Vision13) January 13, 2021

I think we all want games to be release when they are finished and not a buggy mess to be fixed later on launch. If the game needs another year then please take that time. — DansGaming (@Dansgaming) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Don't listen to the people complaining. Take your time! No one wants or has the appetite for another Cyberpunk 2077 launch disaster. Keep on keeping on. — Isaiah Evans (@Drievans40) January 13, 2021

With gamers across the globe still reeling from the buggy mess that was Cyberpunk 2077, they are willing to patiently wait out this period and reap the benefits in 2022.