"Uh... Nothing": Tfue's response during this Glitchcon 2020 interview will leave you in splits

Tfue's promised one-day return to Fortnite yielded a hilarious interview during the Glitchcon 2020 Fortnite tournament that he participated in.

Despite being widely recognized as one of the best Fortnite players in the world, Tfue had quit the game citing various issues that he thought made the game incredibly hard to continue playing. After streaming/playing Fortnite only once since the end of July, Tfue recently announced his one-day return to Fortnite.

The return was not a random Fortnite stream where Tfue attempted to get used to Fortnite again. Instead, he took part in the Gltichcon 2020 Fortnite tournament, during which a hilarious pre-game interview reminded Fortnite fans exactly what kind of banter they had missed.

Tfue gives a hilarious response during the 2020 Glitchcon pre-game interview interview

As you can see in the video below, Tfue turns up for the interview eating a banana while sitting in front of his setup in a grey vest. The host notices that Tfue is currently in the middle of his “pre-game snack”, and went on to ask him what he did to prepare for an intense tournament like the one he was participating in.

This brought a hint of a smile to Tfue face, as he promptly said the following.

“Uhh. Nothing.”

As you can see, the host fell silent for a few seconds as he clearly expected Tfue to continue answering the question. However, the streamer continued to stare back calmly as the host realized it was his cue to move on.

“Sounds about right…Tfue is good to go already!”

As one would expect, the co-host was surprised as well, as she ended up speaking about how “calm” Tfue is before a major Fortnite tournament.

“That’s it? That’s it. We have got Tfue, who is about to play the event of his lifetime here on the first ever Glitchcon stage, and he says “that’s it” while eating a banana? My dude I am a little disappointed. “

Of course, Tfue is known for his hilarious personality and ice-cool gaming skills. He later posted the following on Twitter claiming that his interview went well.

I think my interview went well — Tfue (@TTfue) November 14, 2020

Tfue was, for the longest time, recognized as the world’s best Fortnite player before various in-game issues forced him to quit the game altogether. Regardless, his return was received by his fans with a lot of excitement.