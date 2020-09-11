UK rapper Stormzy set to appear in Watch Dogs: Legion 

Watch Dogs: Legion is the latest upcoming instalment of Ubisoft's critically acclaimed Watch Dogs series.

A direct sequel to Watch Dogs 2, the game will feature open-world gameplay, set against a fictionalised version of London. The plot will have elements of dystopia and revolve around a group of hackers who attempt to seize control from ruthless usurpers who have established a tyrannical surveillance state.

In an added bonus, as part of their Ubisoft Forward event, it was announced that popular British rapper Stormzy will be making a special appearance in the game.

Watch Dogs: Legion is scheduled to arrive on the 29th of October for PS4, Xbox and Windows. It will arrive a little later for the next generation of consoles- the PS5 and Xbox Series S.

Watch Dogs ft Stormzy

Stormzy is a 27-year-old British music sensation who is known for his tracks 'Vossi Bop' and 'Own It'. The superstar, who has collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, is also known for his outspoken political views.

In the official trailer reveal, the Creative Director of Watch Dogs: Legion, Clint Hocking spoke about Stormzy and said:

"When we asked Londoners who would really reflect and underscore the themes of Watch Dogs: Legion , you know speaking up for the oppressed and holding those in power accountable, there was one name that came up over and over again.

"This guy went from freestyling in the London underground scene to headlining Glastonbury in less than five years. He's had massive critical and commercial success , he's been on the cover of Time Magazine , he's won dozens of awards and he's really used to speak up and fight for social and political change."

Stormzy stated that it was an honour to be a part of the game and informed viewers about a never-before-seen version of London in the game, which he promises is a visual spectacle.

He will also be featuring his new music video 'Rainfall', which is set against some iconic backdrops resembling the streets of London.

Image Credits: Ubisoft/ YouTube

In addition, Stormzy will also have an exclusive in-game mission titled 'Fall on my Enemies', which will most likely centre around Stormzy riling up the Resistance to take the fight to the enemy.

Check out some of the reactions related to Stormzy's much-awaited appearance online:

