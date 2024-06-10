Ultimate Wuthering Waves Resonance potion farming guide

Resonance potions are one of many development materials in Wuthering Waves. Players can use these potions to boost their resonator's level, making them stronger in the process. Resonance potions come in various rarities and each provides a different amount of resonator EXP. It is natural for players to look for higher rarity potions to level up quickly and wonder how they can farm for them.

There are multiple sources you can use to obtain Resonance potions. Some methods are fixed, others will provide better rewards at higher Union Levels. Here is an ultimate farming guide Resonance potions in Wuthering Waves.

How to farm Resonance potions in Wuthering Waves

Resonance potions come in different rarities (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, Wuthering Waves features different methods to farm Resonance potion. Find a brief breakdown of all the sources below.

Explore Huanglong

Find supply chest and exploration objectives (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves players can explore Huanlong to come across the Resonance potion as a reward. This includes opening supply chests, solving puzzles, and completing various other exploration objectives. The Resonance potions drop randomly and don't have a precise location to farm these.

Make sure to unlock all Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons beforehand to have an easier time exploring Huanglong.

Story Quest rewards

Rewards from quests (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can also get Resonance potions as rewards for completing different Story Quests:

Main Quests

Companion Quests

Exploration Quests

Side Quests

Do note that each Wuthering Waves update releases a limited amount of quests, so you will always earn a decent amount by simply completing these.

Simulated Training

Simulated Training rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Simulated Training allows players to farm EXP materials and Shell Credits. Interact with Yihan and consume 40 Waveplates to claim the Resonance potion as a reward. This is one of the primary sources for players to farm resonator's EXP materials. Do keep in mind that the rewards will vary depending on your Union Level & SOL3 Phase rank in Wuthering Waves.

Thus, higher Union Levels and SOL3 Phase ranks will provide better rewards in exchange for Waveplates.

Daily activity rewards

Reward from dailies(Image via Kuro Games)

You can complete the daily activities to collect activity points. These points reward players with tons of Union Level EXP, and in-game resources including Resonance potions, Astrites, and more. Players can unlock the daily activity page in the guidebook by completing Chapter 1: Act 3 of the main story quests.

Battle Pass (Pioneer Podcast)

Unlock levels in Battle Pass (Image via Kuro Games)

You can earn different rarities of Resonance potions by leveling up in Pioneer Podcast (Battle Pass). Complete daily, weekly, and seasonal objectives to earn Podcast EXP and unlock new levels. Those who have bought the premium version namely, Inside or Connoisseur Channel will can earn more Resonance potions in Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast.

Item Exchange store

Item Exchange Store (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can exchange Oscillated Corals in the Item Exchange store to purchase Resonance potions. A total of 80 potions can be bought where each will cost you 10 Oscillated Corals.

These corals can be earned by summoning on permanent or limited convenes. In addition, the Item Exchange store refreshes every 42 days, so players can continue to buy more potions from here when they have enough corals.

Souvenir Store

Use shards in the Souvenir Store (Image via Kuro Games)

Solving puzzles, tidal heritage, and locked chests reward players with wood-textured shards. You can exchange these shards in the Souvenir shop to purchase Resonance potions. A total of 30 potions can be bought in exchange for 180 wood-textured shards (one potion = six shards).

Point Shop

Exchange Hazard Records and Data Sets (Image via Kuro Games)

You can visit the Adversity Exchange in Point shop and collect Resonance potions via Hazard Records. Players can earn Hazard Records by collecting crests from Stable, Experimental, and Hazard zones in the Tower of Adversity. In the current version, you can buy 50 Resonance potions with 400 Hazard Records.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.