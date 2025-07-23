Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance start and end time

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 23, 2025 07:15 GMT
Umamusume: Pretty Derby character preview
Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance will roll out soon (Image via Cygames)

Cygames recently announced an Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance, which will roll out globally on July 23, 2025. The developer will shut down the servers for an hour, locking players out of the game. This news came as a surprise for the community, given that the officials haven’t specified any reason for conducting it in the first place.

Regardless, players will want to track the downtime, as their progress will be paused for an hour, which is a huge deal considering some races have strict deadlines.

This article presents the Pretty Derby maintenance schedule across major regions.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance starting time

According to the official announcement, Pretty Derby will undergo maintenance on July 23, 2025, at 7 am (UTC). Cygames will simultaneously shut down all servers for an hour to potentially fix any existing issues.

The community would have liked to know the reasons for it. Hopefully, Cygames will make the information public once the server goes live.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance ending time and duration

The Pretty Derby maintenance for July 23, 2025, will end at 8 am (UTC) if Cygames sticks to the official schedule.

Here's the downtime schedule across major regions:

America (July 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12 am- 1 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1 am - 2 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 2 am - 3 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am - 4 am

Europe (July 23, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8 am - 9 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am - 10 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am - 11 am

Asia (July 23, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 12:30 am- 1:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 3 pm - 4 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 3 pm - 4 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4 pm - 5 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm - 5 pm
Here's a universal countdown that actively displays the time until the maintenance ends:

It is worth noting that players cannot enter the game during the maintenance period or use any related features. They have to wait until the server goes live to perform a data link or similar tasks.

Moreover, Cygames has warned the community about a potential connectivity issue, which can arise due to increased user activity after the maintenance. Try logging in later if any such error arises.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
