Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance start and end time

Cygames recently announced an Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance, which will roll out globally on July 23, 2025. The developer will shut down the servers for an hour, locking players out of the game. This news came as a surprise for the community, given that the officials haven't specified any reason for conducting it in the first place.Regardless, players will want to track the downtime, as their progress will be paused for an hour, which is a huge deal considering some races have strict deadlines. This article presents the Pretty Derby maintenance schedule across major regions.Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance starting timeAccording to the official announcement, Pretty Derby will undergo maintenance on July 23, 2025, at 7 am (UTC). Cygames will simultaneously shut down all servers for an hour to potentially fix any existing issues.The community would have liked to know the reasons for it. Hopefully, Cygames will make the information public once the server goes live.Umamusume: Pretty Derby maintenance ending time and durationThe Pretty Derby maintenance for July 23, 2025, will end at 8 am (UTC) if Cygames sticks to the official schedule. Here's the downtime schedule across major regions:America (July 23, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12 am- 1 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1 am - 2 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 2 am - 3 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am - 4 amEurope (July 23, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8 am - 9 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am - 10 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am - 11 amAsia (July 23, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 12:30 am- 1:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 3 pm - 4 pmPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 3 pm - 4 pmJapanese Standard Time (JST): 4 pm - 5 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm - 5 pmHere's a universal countdown that actively displays the time until the maintenance ends:It is worth noting that players cannot enter the game during the maintenance period or use any related features. They have to wait until the server goes live to perform a data link or similar tasks.Moreover, Cygames has warned the community about a potential connectivity issue, which can arise due to increased user activity after the maintenance. Try logging in later if any such error arises.