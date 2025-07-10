Best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Ishant Jadhav
Published Jul 10, 2025 17:25 GMT
Efficient long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Efficient long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Long-distance races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are the ultimate test of Stamina, Speed, and strategy. These races, which range in length from 2500 to 3600 meters, appear in Career Mode events. To win them, you’ll need a well-planned build for your preferred character.

Long races can be challenging, and not every horsegirl is built for them. To help you work around that and train a strong long-distance runner, this guide will walk you through the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Master endurance with the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Images of Cygames)
Master endurance with the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Images of Cygames)

Long races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby mostly depend on Speed and Stamina. Skills that enhance these stats give you a major advantage during the race. Because of the longer distance, horsegirls with running styles like Pace Chaser or Late Surger have more time to catch up, so they’re not at a big disadvantage like they might be in shorter races.

also-read-trending Trending

Best stats

StyleSpeedStaminaPower WitGut
Front runner800800350350300
Pace chaser750750400400300
Late surger700700500400300
End closer700700500400300
Best support cards

StyleSpeed support cardsStamina support cardsPower support cardsWit support cardsGuts support cards
Front runner32010
Pace chaser2 2 110
Late surger2 2 110
End closer 2 2 110
Front Runners can skip Power training and focus fully on Speed and Stamina. Since Power naturally goes up while training Speed, you won’t miss out on much.

Train your Uma for victory with the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Train your Uma for victory with the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Legacy picks

Try to use a veteran Uma with a 3-star attribute spark as your primary Legacy pick. This gives your trainee a decent stat boost right from the start. For the second Legacy, you can borrow one from a friend or grab one from community hubs like Discord, where players often share account IDs

Best skills

No matter the running style, every Uma benefits from three things:

  • a Stamina-recovery skill
  • a Speed boost for the final stretch
  • skills that go with her unique ability
Also, prioritize gold-bordered skills that complement your build.

Front Runners

Front Runners need Speed-boosting skills that activate early, so they can secure the lead and avoid being surrounded. Some good examples are:

  • Leader’s Pride (Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo)
  • Early Lead (Mihono Bourbon, Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo)

Pace Chasers

Pace Chasers focus on staying close behind the leaders and overtaking them in the second half using smart positioning and pace. Recommended skills include:

  • Prudent Positioning (Sweep Tosho)
  • Slipstream (Sweep Tosho, Daitaku Helios)
  • Stamina to Spare (Daitaku Helios)

Late Surgers and End Closers

Late Surgers and End Closers need to invest most of their SP into skills that boost Speed during the final leg of the race. Some efficient skill picks are:

  • Homestretch Haste (Vodka)
  • Pace Chaser Corner (Nishino Flower)
  • Fighter (Eishin Flash)
  • Firm Conditions (King Halo)

This concludes our guide on the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. You can also check out more articles on the game below:

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Know More






