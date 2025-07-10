Long-distance races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are the ultimate test of Stamina, Speed, and strategy. These races, which range in length from 2500 to 3600 meters, appear in Career Mode events. To win them, you’ll need a well-planned build for your preferred character.
Long races can be challenging, and not every horsegirl is built for them. To help you work around that and train a strong long-distance runner, this guide will walk you through the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Long races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby mostly depend on Speed and Stamina. Skills that enhance these stats give you a major advantage during the race. Because of the longer distance, horsegirls with running styles like Pace Chaser or Late Surger have more time to catch up, so they’re not at a big disadvantage like they might be in shorter races.
Best stats
Best support cards
Front Runners can skip Power training and focus fully on Speed and Stamina. Since Power naturally goes up while training Speed, you won’t miss out on much.
Legacy picks
Try to use a veteran Uma with a 3-star attribute spark as your primary Legacy pick. This gives your trainee a decent stat boost right from the start. For the second Legacy, you can borrow one from a friend or grab one from community hubs like Discord, where players often share account IDs
Best skills
No matter the running style, every Uma benefits from three things:
- a Stamina-recovery skill
- a Speed boost for the final stretch
- skills that go with her unique ability
Also, prioritize gold-bordered skills that complement your build.
Front Runners
Front Runners need Speed-boosting skills that activate early, so they can secure the lead and avoid being surrounded. Some good examples are:
- Leader’s Pride (Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo)
- Early Lead (Mihono Bourbon, Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo)
Pace Chasers
Pace Chasers focus on staying close behind the leaders and overtaking them in the second half using smart positioning and pace. Recommended skills include:
- Prudent Positioning (Sweep Tosho)
- Slipstream (Sweep Tosho, Daitaku Helios)
- Stamina to Spare (Daitaku Helios)
Late Surgers and End Closers
Late Surgers and End Closers need to invest most of their SP into skills that boost Speed during the final leg of the race. Some efficient skill picks are:
- Homestretch Haste (Vodka)
- Pace Chaser Corner (Nishino Flower)
- Fighter (Eishin Flash)
- Firm Conditions (King Halo)
