Long-distance races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are the ultimate test of Stamina, Speed, and strategy. These races, which range in length from 2500 to 3600 meters, appear in Career Mode events. To win them, you’ll need a well-planned build for your preferred character.

Long races can be challenging, and not every horsegirl is built for them. To help you work around that and train a strong long-distance runner, this guide will walk you through the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Master endurance with the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Images of Cygames)

Long races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby mostly depend on Speed and Stamina. Skills that enhance these stats give you a major advantage during the race. Because of the longer distance, horsegirls with running styles like Pace Chaser or Late Surger have more time to catch up, so they’re not at a big disadvantage like they might be in shorter races.

Best stats

Style Speed Stamina Power Wit Gut Front runner 800 800 350 350 300 Pace chaser 750 750 400 400 300 Late surger 700 700 500 400 300 End closer 700 700 500 400 300

Best support cards

Style Speed support cards Stamina support cards Power support cards Wit support cards Guts support cards Front runner 3 2 0 1 0 Pace chaser 2 2 1 1 0 Late surger 2 2 1 1 0 End closer 2 2 1 1 0

Front Runners can skip Power training and focus fully on Speed and Stamina. Since Power naturally goes up while training Speed, you won’t miss out on much.

Train your Uma for victory with the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Legacy picks

Try to use a veteran Uma with a 3-star attribute spark as your primary Legacy pick. This gives your trainee a decent stat boost right from the start. For the second Legacy, you can borrow one from a friend or grab one from community hubs like Discord, where players often share account IDs

Best skills

No matter the running style, every Uma benefits from three things:

a Stamina-recovery skill

a Speed boost for the final stretch

skills that go with her unique ability

Also, prioritize gold-bordered skills that complement your build.

Front Runners

Front Runners need Speed-boosting skills that activate early, so they can secure the lead and avoid being surrounded. Some good examples are:

Leader’s Pride (Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo)

(Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo) Early Lead (Mihono Bourbon, Silence Suzuka, Twin Turbo)

Pace Chasers

Pace Chasers focus on staying close behind the leaders and overtaking them in the second half using smart positioning and pace. Recommended skills include:

Prudent Positioning (Sweep Tosho)

(Sweep Tosho) Slipstream (Sweep Tosho, Daitaku Helios)

(Sweep Tosho, Daitaku Helios) Stamina to Spare (Daitaku Helios)

Late Surgers and End Closers

Late Surgers and End Closers need to invest most of their SP into skills that boost Speed during the final leg of the race. Some efficient skill picks are:

Homestretch Haste (Vodka)

(Vodka) Pace Chaser Corner (Nishino Flower)

(Nishino Flower) Fighter (Eishin Flash)

(Eishin Flash) Firm Conditions (King Halo)

This concludes our guide on the best long race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. You can also check out more articles on the game below:

