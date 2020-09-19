Despite being most famous for its gaming-related content, Twitch can no longer be seen majorly as a ‘gaming platform’. A lot of alternate streamers have emerged and managed to make a name for themselves. This list includes various streamers who post in the ‘Just Chatting’ genre.

Others might post streams of themselves travelling, or exploring different places. Regardless, these streams document a large part of their lives, which does sometimes lead to awkward situations.

We have seen multiple Twitch streamers getting robbed live on camera. Quite a few cases involved them walking through deserted or dangerous areas. Considering the expensive camera equipment and other valuable objects that these broadcasters tend to carry, this is not a particularly good idea.

This was backed by a recent incident of a Twitch streamer getting threatened on camera by a thief in the middle of the day! It happened in The Bronx, New York, and it did not seem to matter to the robber that there were dozens of people and vehicles in the vicinity.

Image Credits: Hoshmand Plays, Twitch

Twitch streamer heckled by robber on live stream

The incident involved YouTuber and Twitch streamer Hoshmand Plays, who currently has 141 followers on Twitch and 331 subscribers on YouTube. He plays and streams various games like GTA and COD.

The incident was posted in two parts by Reddit user u/clip_god on subreddit r/LiveStreamFails. The first part shows the Twitch streamer talking to a black man on a scooter, and then refusing to cooperate. This makes the thief angry, and he follows Hoshmand around and tells him that ‘he is in the hood’.

In response, the streamer chuckles, while his Twitch viewers start telling him to tell the guy that he is live streaming. The thief threatens to punch him, and says that ‘he is the big gun’.

Of course, in the background, we can see several cars rushing by, while the pavement itself is full of people minding their own business. Furthermore, on the other side of the road is a group of construction workers.

Rather than asking someone from help, the Twitch streamer decides to start running away!

In the second part of the video, we see the streamer getting away while the thief follows him around. Further antagonized, the thief grabs hold of the streamer and asks him to give him his money. Towards the end, you can hear a passer-by finally notice the commotion.

However, it cannot be said if Hoshmand ended up being helped and survived without any loss.