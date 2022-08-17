Unreal Engine 5 fan remake of the original Resident Evil will make you want to revisit the iconic horror title

The iconic survival horror series Resident Evil has become a classic in its genre, serving as an inspiration for numerous video game developers. The action, horror, and survival aspects are hallmarks of the Resident Evil series. Fans' love for Resident Evil games has grown to the point where some of them have become developers.

Remaking vintage video games is a concept that is becoming more and more popular every day. Additionally, it is a chance for enthusiasts who wish to demonstrate their skills in the creation of video games. On that note, the first game of the RE series is now being recreated by a group of fans. The fan-made project's use of Unreal Engine 5 and apparent replication of the static camera movements and controllers of the original classic is what makes it even more intriguing.

Independent developers are giving Resident Evil an Unreal Engine 5 makeover

The franchise has a devoted following that is always eager to express its admiration. In addition to plenty of remakes from the player community, there is a recent short Resident Evil 4 remake video that beautifully depicts the Regenerator Laboratory from the original game. It's clear that the RE games have had a lasting impact on the gaming industry as fans keep asking for more RE games to be remastered.

The upcoming game is being remade in Unreal Engine 5, sure to feature better graphics that will heighten the horror elements. The environment in the game will also receive resolution improvements. To further enhance the realism of the HD graphics, post-processing elements like Bloom filters, that were quite challenging to implement at the time of the initial release, have been incorporated.

Decades of Horror Bundle and upcoming RE games

Additionally, fans can take advantage of a great deal of RE games being offered by Humble Bundle now, allowing them to enjoy each and every game in the series. With this deal, users can choose both Revelations and all the main games in the series for just $30.

The eagerly anticipated RE4 remake is currently being worked on by Capcom and is expected to be released on March 24, 2023. According to the creators, the remake will have more horror aspects and a slight alteration in the plot. Similar to earlier remakes, players may encounter some 'run and hunt' gameplay.

There are also rumors that some mini-boss fights may be presented differently in future remakes. Additionally, it has been speculated that the next remake may include stalker villains, similar to Nemesis and Tyrant, from earlier remakes.

Furthermore, fans will also receive the Village DLC shortly. The eagerly anticipated DLC will include the Mercenaries gameplay, a third-person mode, and a standalone Rosemary Winters narrative.

Meanwhile, RE9's development is reportedly in progress, so the iconic horror franchise is far from over. In general, there has been a revival of interest in Resident Evil ever since the game was revived back in 2017, moving it aside from the action-oriented fifth and sixth installments.

