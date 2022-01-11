"Untalented and lazy": Pokimane defends Twitch TV show meta, dubs hatred towards streamers "unwarranted"

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently received a temporary ban from Twitch for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender. On her return stream, the Canadian streamer not only defended reaction streams but also responded to claims suggesting she's "lazy".

Despite her ban on the platform, loyal patrons and friends from the streaming community rallied to support Poki in this tumultuous time. However, a good chunk of the community also dubbed streamers "lazy and untalented" for taking on reaction streams.

Toast @DisguisedToast



(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) https://t.co/vcKldoOPqU

Froste 💯 - Lind @Froste @pokimanelol Here’s some tips from a pro movie/tv show streamer: don’t use any categories or tags, turn off clips and vods, and mirror the video in OBS! @pokimanelol Here’s some tips from a pro movie/tv show streamer: don’t use any categories or tags, turn off clips and vods, and mirror the video in OBS!

She addressed the issue in one of her most recent broadcasts and also gave her take on the current Twitch TV show meta.

"I saw all the criticism snowball to the point that people were insulting streamers and outright labeling them and the whole genre as untalented and lazy, and I just felt that it was sort of unwarranted. While I agree, obviosuly, react content is one of the easiest types of content to make, it's unfair to just label people as 'you're untalented and lazy'."

Poki addressed the issue by mentioning Disguised Toast and xQc. The former was responsible for the invigoration of Among Us, which broke the internet in 2020.

xQc, on the flip side, is a former Overwatch pro who streams for more than 12 hours every day, implying how calling such streamers "untalented" is unwarranted.

Pokimane hopes creators and publishers can collaborate in the future, allowing streamers to watch shows and movies with fans

Over the last few days, Poki, Disguised Toast, and HasanAbi have received DMCA strikes from the purple platform. This reiterates that the TV show meta is gradually showing signs of strain.

One True King (OTK) founder Mizkif even denounced the trend to save his "career".

The 25-year-old stat, however, feels publishers and content creators should collaborate, allowing the latter to stream shows and movies with their loyal patrons.

"I really do hope that someday, publishers and live streamers can collaborate to the extent that they would allow us to share the experiences of watching full-length movies and TV shows with viewers all around the world. I think that would be so amazing."

It's safe to say the former Among Us sensation was reacting to former Twitch employee Shannon "ShannonZKiller" Plante, who called Poki a "fool" who is "beyond saving" on Twitter.

Shannon @ShannonZKiller



Second: I can understand deleting tweets, but locking one’s account over this? Feels too cowardly imo, doesn’t speak super highly of leadership there Lowco @LowcoTV In an ironic twist, one of Pokimane's VPs at her management company, RTS, has been criticizing streamers for deliberately breaking DMCA while Pokimane herself was just suspended for doing the same thing.



They've since deleted the tweets and locked their account. Oof In an ironic twist, one of Pokimane's VPs at her management company, RTS, has been criticizing streamers for deliberately breaking DMCA while Pokimane herself was just suspended for doing the same thing.They've since deleted the tweets and locked their account. Oof https://t.co/M0OxxkmOiD First: LOLSecond: I can understand deleting tweets, but locking one’s account over this? Feels too cowardly imo, doesn’t speak super highly of leadership there twitter.com/lowcotv/status… First: LOLSecond: I can understand deleting tweets, but locking one’s account over this? Feels too cowardly imo, doesn’t speak super highly of leadership there twitter.com/lowcotv/status…

Shannon @ShannonZKiller @djWHEAT Considering how poki owns a management company and still did this shit herself, I’d say these fools are beyond saving. @djWHEAT Considering how poki owns a management company and still did this shit herself, I’d say these fools are beyond saving.

Also Read Article Continues below

The founder of RTS hasn't responded to any such comments in particular but believes that the hatred towards TV show meta is unnecessary, despite revealing her ban was fair.

Edited by Ravi Iyer