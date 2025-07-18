Upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update

The next Solo Leveling Arise update is set to arrive on July 31, 2025, and promises new content, including the debut of Sung Jinah as a playable character, a new story and game mode, and more. Netmarble will remove the Battlefield of Trials game mode and replace it with a new one. The developers revealed all this information through their recent "Developer Note: The Architect’s Trial" blog post.

Ad

Here’s everything about the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update, as discussed in the latest Developer Note.

Details about the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025 update

1) New story

The Architect (Image via Netmarble)

The upcoming Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update expands the game's storyline. It follows Sung Jinwoo meeting The Architect, demanding to reveal the latter's true identity. Players, as Sung Jinwoo, will fight The Architect at the Cartenon Temple.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the new chapters in the upcoming update:

The One-Man Guild

Retribution

The Source of His Power

The Moment to Decide

2) New game mode: The Architect’s Trial

Netmarble will remove the Battlefield of Trials game mode and replace it with The Architect’s Trial. It offers a Trial Level system, with stages featuring bosses that appeared in the story mode. Players can get various in-game items for completing a challenge, with higher difficulties providing higher rewards.

Ad

3) New Amplification System

Amplification system interface (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will introduce a new growth system in the Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update, called the Amplification System. It allows players to upgrade Skill Runes and Blessing Stones. Performing an Amplification requires a Transcendent rank Skill Rune or Blessing Stone and an Amplification Agent.

Ad

The success of Amplification is based on a percentage, with a chance of failure. However, players will get their Transcendent Skill Runes or Blessing Stones back if the process fails.

Players can farm Amplification Agents by completing the Power of Destruction and Battlefield of Time stages. They can also obtain it from the Guild Exchange Shop.

4) New Hunter: Sung Jinah

New hunter Sung Jinah in blue dress (Image via Netmarble)

Sung Jinah, Sung Jinwoo’s sister, will be debuting with the Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update as a playable Hunter. Netmarble gave a sneak peek of her at the SLA Championship 2025. Players will also be able to play her Origin story in the forthcoming update.

Ad

Also read: SLA MIYEON build guide

5) Improvements and changes

Along with the new content, Netmarble will add various convenience features in the forthcoming update. Additionally, there will be some new features to help accelerate the growth of new players. Here are the details:

New features

Players will be able to remove presets with the new delete function. They will also be able to change the order of presets.

Netmarble will improve the UI, directly displaying stat information.

The statuses of monsters will be indicated separately, [Invincible] and [Immortal].

Players will be able to receive content tickets even when they don’t log in after the update.

All difficulty stages for the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions will unlock.

The quantity owned and consumed will display when using the instant crafting feature.

Players will be able to check the upgrade materials they own in the Gem page. The developers will also add a shortcut to the Gem page in Battlefield of Chaos.

Netmarble will add a “Collect All” button for unclaimed story rewards. They will also improve the grouping (collapse/expand) of episodes and the progress display (%).

Ad

Features for new Hunters

Netmarble will add a new Association Mission. Players can complete them to earn a higher amount of rewards and experience points.

Netmarble will enhance the display of Sung Jinwoo's stats and Hunters for comfortable viewing.

Netmarble will shorten and improve the tutorial section, making it easy for new players to adapt to the game.

Also read: SLA SHUHUA build guide

Lastly, Netmarble will introduce a new seasonal event in Solo Leveling Arise, called Summer Belongs to Youth. It will feature Sung Jinah and her team, exploring the unreported Gate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.