Drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Y9S3) took everyone by surprise as these mechanics have remained static for the longest time. Drones are a crucial part of attacker utility as they aid in providing intel on defender bomb sites, site setups, player positions, gadget counts, utility placement, and so on.

The drone can perform two basic movement functions, which are 2-axis movement and jumping. However, with Operation Twin Shells (Y9S3), players are being introduced to a feature called the Drone Boost, which aims to aid attackers in positioning and droning out areas faster.

In this article, we take a look at the upcoming Drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Y9S3).

What are the new drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege

The new drone boost feature in Operation Twin Shells (Image via Ubisoft)

Drone boost is a feature being introduced with Operation Twin Shells. Using this, players will be able to make their drones move faster for three seconds across three distinct instances separated by a small cooldown.

Trending

Essentially, drones will now feature an energy bar that will deplete in a manner similar to that of Maverick's torch. Since the drone boost can be interrupted in the middle, it is up to players how they utilize one drone boost of three seconds. Once a drone boost energy bar is depleted, players will have to wait for six seconds to avail the next drone boost.

How the new drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege will impact players

Attackers that can avail the drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege gadgets (Image via Ubisoft)

Players of Rainbow Six Siege, especially defenders, will now find it harder to track drones that are utilizing drone boost to increase movement speed. Furthermore, attackers will now be able to traverse more distance with their drones in the preparation phase and set them up in hiding spots with more time to spare. This also means that roamers who go out on drone hunts may find it hard to locate these gadgets due to their faster traversal speed.

Gadgets that can make use of these drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege

Defenders can also access these new drone changes in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

All drones and drone-like gadgets can access this new set of changes. This means that gadgets like Twitch's shock drone and Brava's Kludge drone can also access the Drone boost feature.

Furthermore, Mozzie can use the Drone Boost feature if he traps a drone with available boosts left in the energy bar. Echo players will be able to access this drone boost on their Yokai cams as well.

For more information on Rainbow Six Siege, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!