The Eververse Store resets every week along with the weekly reset in Destiny 2. It's the fourth week of the Season of Defiance, and individual pieces of the seasonal cosmetics are set to go live in the in-game item shop.

Every season, Bungie introduces a new set of Armor ornaments that resonate with the season's theme. The entire set is sold for Silver; however, at some point, individual pieces of the ornament arrive in the Eververse Store and are sold for Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

Everything new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week

1) Ships

The Prometheus OSP ship makes a return to the Eververse Store in Season of Defiance. It was introduced during the Season of the Risen, and has rarely been seen in the Eververse Store since its introduction. Priced at 2000 Bright Dust, this is the only week during which it'll be on sale, similar to most of the cosmetics on this list.

2) Sparrows

It's going to be a sad week for all the Sparrow collectors out there. The one on sale this week is known as The Lone Howl and is bulky-looking. Priced at 2500 Bright Dust, this is the only week during which this item will be sold in the Eververse Store.

Although Bright Dust can be farmed, this vehicle is slightly expensive, so players might want to skip out on this one and wait for better-looking Sparrows to arrive in the forthcoming weeks in Destiny 2.

3) Ghost Shells

This is the first time in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance that two Ghost Shells will be sold in the Eververse Store. They have always been the priciest items in the in-game store, and that trend won't be changing this season either.

The Wanderer's Shell and the Overcharged Shell are priced at 2850 Bright Dust each.

4) Weapon Ornaments

The Osteo Striga ornament is the only weapon ornament on sale this week. In fact, this cosmetic was originally introduced during the Season of the Seraph, and this is the first time it's been offered for Bright Dust.

Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, this ornament will be in the store until the next weekly reset. Moreover, this is the only week during which this item will be sold in the Eververse Store in the Season of Defiance, and there's no telling when it will come back in rotation.

5) Armor Ornaments

The Seasonal Arms ornaments for all three subclasses will be available this week in the Eververse Store. Since these are legendary, players will be able to equip them to any legendary gear in their arsenal, provided they're in the appropriate class. Each one is priced at 1200 Bright Dust.

