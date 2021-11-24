Upcoming Genshin Impact characters and banner release dates for version 2.3 and 2.4

Genshin Impact 2.3's characters have already been unveiled, but players do have an idea when the 2.4 characters should come out.

To swiftly summarize everything, here are the notable characters for the upcoming updates and their release dates:

Albedo (24 November 2021)

(24 November 2021) Eula (24 November 2021)

(24 November 2021) Itto (14 December 2021)

(14 December 2021) Gorou (14 December 2021)

(14 December 2021) Yun Jin (5 or 26 January 2021)

(5 or 26 January 2021) Shenhe (5 or 26 January 2021)

The last two dates are based on speculation for the average Genshin Impact banner cycle. Those two dates will occur in the 2.4 update. It's also worth noting that these dates are based on UTC+8 time. Hence, Americans will often get it a day earlier than what's listed here.

All of the upcoming Genshin Impact characters and banner release dates for the 2.3 and 2.4 updates

Their recent announcement has interested players in knowing who else is an upcoming character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans are often excited to learn more about the upcoming characters, whether through official news or leaks. All of the upcoming characters in this article have been officially revealed by miHoYo, so there are no spoilers on that front.

Genshin Impact 2.3 banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Born of Ocean Swell" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo)!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Event Wish "Born of Ocean Swell" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo)!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ykEXqJTHcK

Albedo and Eula's reruns will share the same 4-star characters. Both banners will begin on 24 November 2021, and end on 14 December 2021 (by UTC+8 times). 24 November 2021, is also the start of Genshin Impact 2.3.

The 4-star characters in these reruns are:

Bennett

Noelle

Rosaria

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



Phase 1 - Albedo and Eula

Phase 2 - Itto and Gorou



#原神 #GenshinImpact Banners for Genshin Impact Ver 2.3Phase 1 - Albedo and EulaPhase 2 - Itto and Gorou Banners for Genshin Impact Ver 2.3Phase 1 - Albedo and EulaPhase 2 - Itto and Gorou#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/A1qGsprBKz

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.3 includes Arataki Itto's banner (Oni's Royale). He is a 5-star Geo Claymore user and his banner begins on 14 December 2021. Gorou, who is a 4-star Geo Bow User, will accompany him on that banner.

No other 4-star characters have been revealed or leaked to appear on Oni's Royale. Travelers will likely get more news on that once Itto's banner approaches its release date.

Genshin Impact 2.4 speculation

Several leaks have stated that Yun Jin will come out in Genshin Impact 2.4. Along with that, Shenhe has recently been officially revealed. No credible leaks say that she will be in the 2.3 update; hence, one can speculate that she will also appear in the 2.4 update.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence

◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm

◆ Cryo

◆ Crista Doloris



#GenshinImpact "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vIzYf2SVq0

However, there are no credible leaks or news if Shenhe and Yun Jin will appear on the same banner. What is known is that Arataki Itto's banner from Genshin Impact 2.3 will end on 5 January 2021. That date should also be the start of a Genshin Impact 2.4 banner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe

◆ Geo

◆ Opera Grandis



#GenshinImpact "One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis "One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis#GenshinImpact https://t.co/UKC0FojsFu

Alternatively, one or both of these characters could appear on 26 January 2021, following the usual 21-day cycle. That means the following release dates are the important ones for fans to know:

January 5, 2021

January 26, 2021

Both characters have been confirmed to be Polearm users. Yun Jin is a Geo user, whereas Shenhe is a Cryo user. Some recent leaks suggested that Yun Jin used Anemo, but that is now clearly wrong. For example, one popular leak stated that Anemo Yun Jin would run alongside a Xiao rerun.

There is no official news on the rarity of these two Genshin Impact 2.4 characters. Also, there is no news or leaks on the remaining 4-star characters for their potential banners.

