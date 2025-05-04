V Rising: What are Elixirs, how to get them, and how to use them

The 1.1 update for V Rising has introduced tons of new content (and patches), including Elixirs. These are a new group of body-enhancing potions that can temporarily improve a secondary stat. So, understanding how each of these eight consumables works is important if you want to optimize your character build.
This article guides you on the basics of Elixir potions and how they work in the game.
A guide to Elixirs in V Rising
What are Elixirs?
To expand on what was said in the introduction, Elixirs are consumable potions that, when drunk, can increase two secondary stats of a character for a total of 60 minutes. Only one potion can be active at any given moment. Its effect will persist even after death, so you won't "waste" any of it in case you meet your maker during your playthrough.
How to get them
You'll need the following things in order to brew Elixirs:
- An Alchemy Table
- A recipe for the particular Elixir
There are a total of eight Elixir potions in the game as of this writing. The only way to get them is to craft one at the Alchemy Table, which unlocks after you defeat the Level 30 V Blood Carrier named Clive the Firestarter.
To get the recipes, you'll need to defeat a total of eight V Blood Carriers (one for each Elixir).
Lastly, to make one unit of an Elixir, you'll need to get a particular number of its ingredients.
The table below provides all the necessary details about the Elixir potions:
You can also decrease the amount of ingredients required for crafting a potion by 25% by unlocking the Matching Floor bonus. For that, you'll need to defeat a Level 27 V Blood Carrier named Grayson the Armorer and unlock the Workshop Flooring, which you can put in your castle workshop.
Finally, regarding how to utilize Elixirs, it is just like any other consumable in the game. Simply open your inventory and use it, and you'll get the corresponding buffs, with the 60-minute timer starting up.
