V Rising: What are Elixirs, how to get them, and how to use them

The 1.1 update for V Rising has introduced tons of new content (and patches), including Elixirs. These are a new group of body-enhancing potions that can temporarily improve a secondary stat. So, understanding how each of these eight consumables works is important if you want to optimize your character build.

This article guides you on the basics of Elixir potions and how they work in the game.

A guide to Elixirs in V Rising

Crafting Elixir potions (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/@GrimXv)

What are Elixirs?

To expand on what was said in the introduction, Elixirs are consumable potions that, when drunk, can increase two secondary stats of a character for a total of 60 minutes. Only one potion can be active at any given moment. Its effect will persist even after death, so you won't "waste" any of it in case you meet your maker during your playthrough.

Also check: V Rising 1.0: Everything new added with the latest update (April 28, 2025)

How to get them

You'll need the following things in order to brew Elixirs:

An Alchemy Table

A recipe for the particular Elixir

There are a total of eight Elixir potions in the game as of this writing. The only way to get them is to craft one at the Alchemy Table, which unlocks after you defeat the Level 30 V Blood Carrier named Clive the Firestarter.

To get the recipes, you'll need to defeat a total of eight V Blood Carriers (one for each Elixir).

Lastly, to make one unit of an Elixir, you'll need to get a particular number of its ingredients.

The table below provides all the necessary details about the Elixir potions:

Elixir Name V Blood Carrier Effects Ingredients (for 1 unit) Elixir of the Crow Jade the Vampire Hunter (Level 57)

Weapon Leech is increased by 5%

Weapon Cooldown Rate increased by 7% Mourning Lily x20

Bleeding Heart x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of the Bat General Cassius the Betrayer (Level 57)

Spell Leech is increased by 5%

Spell Cooldown Rate increased by 7% Blood Rose x20

Bleeding Heart x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of the Werewolf Willfred the Village Elder (Level 64)

Attack Speed increased by 7%

Weapon Skill Power increased by 8% Ghost Shroom x20

Fire Blossom x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of the Beast Frostmaw the Mountain Terror (Level 53)

Maximum Health increased by 8%

Healing Received increased by 12% Snow Flower x20

Hell's Clarion x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of the Prowler Meredith the Bright Archer (Level 50)

Bonus Movement Speed increased by 4%

Veil Cooldown Recover Rate increased by 7% Sunflower x20

Fire Blossom x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of Raven General Elena the Hollow (Level 53)

Physical Critical Chance increased by 8%

Physical Critical Power increased by 8% Mourning Lily x2

Snow Flower x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of the Blasphemous Domina the Blade Dancer (Level 60)

Ultimate Cooldown Rate increased by 14%

Ultimate Power increased by 10% Plague Brier x20

Hell's Clarion x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1 Elixir of the Twisted Jakira the Shadow Huntress (Level 75)

Spell Critical Chance increased by 8%

Spell Critical Power increased by 8% Corrupted Flower x20

Plague Brier x20

Greater Blood Essence x1

Empty Glass Bottle x1

You can also decrease the amount of ingredients required for crafting a potion by 25% by unlocking the Matching Floor bonus. For that, you'll need to defeat a Level 27 V Blood Carrier named Grayson the Armorer and unlock the Workshop Flooring, which you can put in your castle workshop.

Finally, regarding how to utilize Elixirs, it is just like any other consumable in the game. Simply open your inventory and use it, and you'll get the corresponding buffs, with the 60-minute timer starting up.

