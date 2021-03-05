Valheim gets boring after 5 hours of game-play alleges a player, community hits back with savage responses

A Valheim player recently pointed out in Steam Discussions that the "game seems to lack content" after playing for a while.

The original post in the Steam community discussions (Image via Steam)

According to a user who goes by "gratitude," Valheim is apparently "doomed" because the game offers "little to no reward" with no updates scheduled to arrive soon.

Additionally, the player went on to accuse the developers of not caring about anything apart from money. Needless to say, this post received a lot of replies supporting developers and Valheim as a whole.

Given that the game has picked up more than five million players within the first month of its existence in early access, it is safe to say that most of the community is extremely pleased. Also, developers have already rolled out over 10 updates and patches.

The accusations of a "lack of content" in Valheim are patently false. With six completely developed biomes to explore and numerous hostile enemies to defeat, it seems impossible to know everything about the game after playing for five hours.

The Player gets bashed by the Valheim community for false allegations against the developers.

After the critical post was made on Steam Discussion, other game users gathered in the comments section to question the player's experience.

Comments on the original post (Image via Steam)

The community did not hold back against the user, suggesting that the player never played Valheim to implying that they never even played for five hours as mentioned. People were livid about these baseless allegations.

Proving why the player does not have ample experience to comment about Valheim (Image via Steam)

The developers at Iron Gate Studios consist of a five-person team. To prove that the entire team is focused on making Valheim one of the best sandbox survival games available to players, the team has released regular updates to enhance performance.

This is getting crazier and crazier, thank you so much! ⚔️🥰 #Valheim https://t.co/Hj0JkVC9rF — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 3, 2021

Additionally, a roadmap has also been revealed for all upcoming updates in Valheim before the game has its full release.

Comparing the facts with the false allegations clearly proves that the player probably did not spend enough time on Valheim to have an educated opinion about the game.