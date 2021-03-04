Valheim: PewDiePie makes a rookie mistake while building his roof, pays the ultimate price

Felix "PewDiePie" Arvid Ulf Kjellberg recently showed the tricky and sophisticated mechanics of Valheim during a members-only stream.

Dave ( biab ) and Pewdiepie are playing Valheim right now. 💙 — OMGaCuteCatPic (@OmCute) March 3, 2021

The Swedish YouTuber was seen building the roof of a house in Valheim with David "Boyinaband" Paul Brown. Unfortunately, while trying to place a roof tile, PewDiePie accidentally fell through the gap in the roof and died as soon as his character hit the floor.

Brown was fairly surprised and exclaimed an "Oh My God!" However, PewDiePie was visibly amused by the entire incident. Before bursting out into laughter, he asked Brown,

"Why weren't you underneath me so that I could cushion myself?"

Nevertheless, due to Valheim's fairly simple respawn mechanics, PewDiePie quickly made a return to collect all the requirements from his dead character. Following that, both Boyinaband and PewDiePie completed the roof in Valheim without any further accidents.

PewDiePie falls for Valheim's tricky mechanics.

Valheim was designed with the concept of a sandbox-survival reality with dynamic insights from the real world. Be it the complex mechanics of structural design or the fairly simple concept of farming for resources, Valheim provides players with an immersive survival experience.

However, the same mechanics and concepts can be extremely tricky to get around. A similar incident was seen on PewDiePie's stream when the streamer accidentally fell through a gap in the roof.

As seen in the clip, a simple task of finishing the top of the roof resulted in an unfortunate death simply because of a wrong movement.

This is getting crazier and crazier, thank you so much! ⚔️🥰 #Valheim https://t.co/Hj0JkVC9rF — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 3, 2021

The phrase 'one wrong step can result in your death' not only fits this situation perfectly but is also an ideal way of explaining Valheim to a new player.

Given that the entire Viking-themed realm is already crawling with hostile creatures and bosses, many would argue that the additional risk of dying due to a simple mistake adds to the thrill of surviving in Valheim.

The developers at Iron Gate Studios have done exceedingly well to introduce such intricate and immersive mechanics in Valheim.

Pewdiepie (109 million subs) is streaming the game right now:https://t.co/URFGGxNuEp — TenchInvest (@10_ch_10) March 3, 2021

Needless to say, with more than five million players after only one month of early access and a bunch of major updates on the way, Valheim has a long and bright road ahead for itself as one of the best survival games to have ever been made.