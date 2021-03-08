Valheim: YouTuber builds a serene tree house in Swamp biome and fans can't get enough

YouTuber Vetlive recently posted a video displaying the process of building a treehouse in Valheim's swamp biome without having to level the ground.

In the video, the entire structure is built around one of the gigantic trees in the swamp biome, which cannot be chopped or destroyed.

The YouTuber has clarified that although they used iron supports for the construction of this treehouse, there are various other designs that can be built with nothing as support besides the gigantic tree itself.

The entire structure that Vetlive built portrays an extremely serene surrounding. The treehouse not being anywhere near the ground provides additional safety against ground-dwelling hostile creatures in Valheim.

Whether the treehouse is high enough to be out of a troll's reach is something that the builder needs to calculate while constructing the structure.

Players can find a step-by-step tutorial on how to construct a treehouse in Valheim from Vetlive's video.

Fans react to treehouse in Valheim

Vetlive's efforts to build the treehouse weren't in vain, as the Valheim community gathered in the comments section to show their appreciation for the design. It stated how proud the Ewoks would be at this structure and even granted a construction-permit.

The amount of detailing and accuracy that Vetlive has presented in this rendition of a treehouse in Valheim is jaw-dropping. Considering that the entire structure has been built on a tree, the player's level of creativity shouldn't go unnoticed.

From the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars to the iconic Roman Colosseum, players have gone the distance to create their desired structures in Valheim.

A treehouse is not just a fancy structure in Valheim. It also provides players with a certain level of safety against the ground-dwelling hostile creatures in this Viking-themed sandbox survival game.