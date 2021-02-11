Valkyrae alludes to a possible Among Us link-up with Ariana Grande

Rachel Hofstetter, popularly known as "Valkyrae," is on the path to having becoming one of the biggest streams in history.

2020 was a breakout year for the American internet personality. If recent reports are to be believed, 2021 has started in similar fashion for the 100 Thieves streamer.

During one of her recent streams, Valkyrae alluded to the possibility of a stream with music giant Ariana Grande.

The American streamer, during her recent stream, was asked by one of her ardent followers whether she could invite Ariana Grande to one of her Among Us livestreams.

Also read: xQc has a hilarious encounter with Cyberpunk 2077 NPC Johnny Silverhand while streaming the GTA RP server.

Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account.

Valkyrae initially shrugged off the request stating that it was extremely tough. However, 100 Thieves is one of the most popular esports banners in the scene right now. With the contacts the organization boasts, nothing seems impossible.

“It’s kinda cool knowing that there is a slim chance that she could. It’s a very slim chance, but it’s possible,” she added.

Advertisement

Valkyrae claims bragging rights at the Game Awards

2020 was a massive year for streamers and more so for Valkyrae, who reached extravagant numbers thanks to InnerSloth's Among Us.

She went on to become the most-watched female streamer, beating fellow streamers like Pokimane.

Also read: SypherPK sheds light on yet another "pay to win" situation in Fortnite.

Congratulations to @Valkyrae on winning Content Creator of the Year at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/V4cqkJ1QmS — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) December 11, 2020

Not only that, but she was also invited to be a part of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Among Us stream. This link-up played a massive role in her bagging the Content Creator of the Year Award at the Game Awards ahead of heavyweights like NICKMERCS and Alanah Pierce, among others.

More importantly, thanks to 100 Thieves, Valkyrae met Ariana Grande a couple of years back at a concert, which indicates that a link-up between the two personalities isn't impossible.

Be that as it may, nothing can be said for sure, and fans will have to wait for the streamer to give more updates on the same.