Valkyrae to announce her platform signing on January 31, fans go wild in anticipation

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the biggest names in streaming, and her YouTube contract officially expired on January 15, 2022. With that in mind, the talk has been around what the streamer superstar will do next.

The streamer recently took to Twitter to post "January 31, 2022," leading many to predict that this will be when she announces her next move. The speculation is going wild on what’s next for one of the biggest names in streaming. Valkyrae has made huge moves in the last few years, including becoming the co-owner of 100 Thieves.

What is the next step for Valkyrae in the world of streaming?

The streamer signed a two-year deal with YouTube Gaming, which led the streamer away from Twitch. There’s always a chance the streamer could return to Twitch, with so many big names heading to YouTube. The reactions are wide and varied, with many speculating about what is next.

2020’s Content Creator of the Year hasn’t had constant wins - the RFLCT makeup backlash is a prime example of things that did not go the streamer’s way. That aside, Rachell Hofstetter is a co-owner of a major esports organization in 100 Thieves and has been successful on YouTube and Twitch.

MultimediaJay @MultimediaJay @Valkyrae Wild prediction - You pull a Toast and go to Facebook for 2 years or something, then become known as some kind of streaming consultant because you've experienced all the big platforms. @Valkyrae Wild prediction - You pull a Toast and go to Facebook for 2 years or something, then become known as some kind of streaming consultant because you've experienced all the big platforms. 😊 https://t.co/4o00vhM5G9

Some fans even think that this all means the streamer will head to Facebook Gaming next, a platform that is in dire need of big stars.

Even social media accounts for major companies are getting in on the act, with Pizza Hut Gaming not speculating, but waiting.

Some hope that Rachell sticks with YouTube Gaming, a platform many would no doubt be happy with.

The response has been overall hype and excitement, with fans just happy that she will likely be back to streaming soon.

There is always the chance that Valkyrae will return to Twitch, as some of the streamer's fans also hope for.

rena 💙 @qrincessa @Valkyrae ARE YOU GOING ON TWITCH?! I can finally watch you while doing things on my phone- and I’ll have so many channel point and I’ll sub!!! @Valkyrae ARE YOU GOING ON TWITCH?! I can finally watch you while doing things on my phone- and I’ll have so many channel point and I’ll sub!!!

There is always a chance that the streamer will not sign anywhere and just stream anywhere she wants. She may double down and stick with YouTube Gaming, where her current audience is, but Twitch is just as likely.

Though Facebook Gaming isn’t many viewers' first thought, the company does need big names, and this could be exactly what Facebook needs to pull in the big numbers. Valkyrae fans won’t have to wait long - just until January 31.

