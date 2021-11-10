Valkyrae breaks the Internet with Marvel's Elektra cosplay

Valkyrae recently rekindled the Halloween spirit in the streaming community as she shared pictures of herself dressed up for Halloween on Twitter today, over a week after the spooky festival. This year, the 100 Thieves co-owner decided to cosplay as Marvel's Elektra, and fans are in awe.

The streamer's outfit was spot on, and she even shared a picture of the original character from the comics for comparison.

Twitter reacts upon seeing Valkyrae cosplay as Elektra from the Marvel universe for Halloween

Valkyrae recently returned to the internet after her major RFLCT fiasco, which almost led to the streamer being canceled online. She was labeled a scammer due to RFLCT's blue light protection claims. However, she has since severed all ties with the company, which has now ceased to exist.

She posted a tweet displaying her outfit for Halloween, where she dressed up as "highly trained assassin" Elektra. She completed the outfit with her legendary armguards, Sais, and even the iconic blue eyes. This left the Internet in awe as Valkyrae's fans and friends poured their love and appreciation in the comments of the tweet.

QuarterJade @QuarterJade @Valkyrae @StellaChuuuuu oh. my. god. i need to see more of ponytail rae pls i’m begging you 😵‍💫🥵 @Valkyrae @StellaChuuuuu oh. my. god. i need to see more of ponytail rae pls i’m begging you 😵‍💫🥵

Stella Chuu, who has been designing Valkyrae's cosplays, also commented on the post to show her appreciation.

Valkyrae is well known for her iconic cosplays on Halloween, making her fans look forward to the festival every year. Last year, she sent the Internet into a frenzy when she cosplayed as Viper from Valorant for Halloween.

The year 2021 has been all about Valkyrae, whether it be in a positive or negative light. The streamer has had all eyes on her this year, starting with the announcement of her shift from Twitch to YouTube to her becoming the co-owner of iconic esports organization, 100 Thieves. The streamer went on to expand into other fields of business and dropped her very own line of merchandise along with her ambitious, albeit unsuccessful venture into the world of skincare with RFLCT.

However, apart from being an iconic businesswoman, Valkyrae has also won the Internet's heart with her jaw-dropping cosplays, and her fans can't wait to see more such cosplays.

Edited by Sabine Algur