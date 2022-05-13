Valkyrae, Fuslie, and others react as TikTok star Vinnie Hacker announces that he is a part of 100 Thieves

Earlier today, Valkyrae's popular organization, 100 Thieves, signed TikTok star Vinnie Hacker as its latest member. After collaborating with many popular faces on TikTok, Vinnie has finally joined Valkyrae's 100 Thieves and fans are thrilled.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the TikTok star himself shared this grand news with his followers and fans. But more interestingly, that's not all. The million-dollar content organization also posted a video on its official Twitter handle to welcome Vinnie Hacker to the team.

100 Thieves announces TikTok star Vinnie Hacker as the latest member, sending fans into frenzy

As expected, since the grand announcement, the news has reached all corners of the gaming industry. Several fans are chiming in with their love and support for the newest edition of 100 Thieves.

Furthermore, the tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 66.5K likes and 2087 retweets within a few hours. However, to absolutely no one's surprise, the tweet drew a wave of well wishes from some prominent faces in the streaming industry.

100 Thieves @100Thieves



A TikTok phenomenon with a passion for gaming, Vinnie brings a fun and fearless spirit that inspires us all. His positive energy fills every room & we’re thrilled to create more content with Vinnie in the future in gaming and beyond! Welcome @vinniehacker to 100 Thieves!A TikTok phenomenon with a passion for gaming, Vinnie brings a fun and fearless spirit that inspires us all. His positive energy fills every room & we’re thrilled to create more content with Vinnie in the future in gaming and beyond! #100T Welcome @vinniehacker to 100 Thieves!A TikTok phenomenon with a passion for gaming, Vinnie brings a fun and fearless spirit that inspires us all. His positive energy fills every room & we’re thrilled to create more content with Vinnie in the future in gaming and beyond! #100T https://t.co/347ygJnBOJ

YouTube Queen and the co-owner of 100 Thieves, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofsetter congratulated Vinnie for his new achievement. The streamer notes:

Host of the upcoming podcast show Banter with Sanap and Karl Jacob, Karl Jocob himself welcomed Vinnie to the team.

While the majority of viewers jumped in to express their excitement, a handful of other Twitter users took the opportunity to pass on some hilarious comments.

Here are some of the tweets in that regard.

neekolul🍒 @neekolul @vinniehacker @100Thieves Welcome Vinnie :D!!! Man Sky dived for his announcement video thats INSANE :O!!! @vinniehacker @100Thieves Welcome Vinnie :D!!! Man Sky dived for his announcement video thats INSANE :O!!!

Who is Vinnie Hacker?

Vinnie Hacker is a popular TikTok sensation with over 14 million on the short-form video app. The 19-year old personality is mainly popular for his viral lip-syccing videos on TikTok.

Besides TikTok, Vinnie is also quite active on Twitch and keeps entertaining a large chunk of the audience with his Valorant, Warzone, Rainbow Six, and Fortnite streaming on a regular basis.

Needless to say, despite his immense popularity on TikTok, it's impossible to overlook his achievements on the Purple platform in such a short period of time.

Other than this, Vinnie is also a part of the widely popular Netflix show Hype House, which has skyrocketed his popularity to another level.

Now, with Vinnie as the newest member of 100-Thieves, it will be pretty interesting to see what the TikTok sensation has under his sleeve when it comes to content creation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul