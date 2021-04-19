Valkyrae makes embarrassing confession about her anime preference

During a recent “Among Us” stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter talked about a rather “embarrassing” habit that she has concerning her “Anime preferences.”

Valkyrae watches a range of different anime shows, including Hunter x Hunter, The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan.

The streamer regularly talks about her anime preferences on Twitter and has also watched shows such as Naruto and DragonBallZ.

In a recent stream, Valkyrae confessed that she watches anime with the subtitles on and counts that as “reading.”

anime has increased my standards of men to impossible levels lol — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) November 14, 2020

Valkyrae reveals she considers watching anime with subtitles on as “reading”

Valkyrae is a big anime fan and often talks about the number of shows that she has watched. However, it seems as if the streamer has not been able to keep up with her reading habits of late. She revealed that she nowadays watches anime with subtitles on.

Advertisement

“I have a confession, alright. Sometimes when I watch anime, I only watch with subtitles, and sometimes I count that as reading, you know?”

Valkyrae admitted that she has not been able to read as much as she used to earlier in a rather hilarious confession. Hence, she watches the shows with the subtitles and pretends that she is reading instead.

Idk what anime to start.. I need one to binge while I wait for each episode of Promised Neverland to release 😪 any recommendations? — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) February 25, 2019

I just noticed that my top 3 animes this year so far (the Promised Neverland, demon slayer, attack on titan) all have something in common and that’s people getting eaten lol 😂😐 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) June 3, 2019

The 29-year-old’s Twitter history suggests that the streamer has indeed been spending a lot of time watching anime despite a busy schedule.

Advertisement

Valkyrae noted that her schedule does not allow her to read as much as she wants.

“I don’t read as much as I used to or as much as I should, so I like to read the subtitles when I watch anime. I actually like to have subtitles on when I watch non-anime shows because I can’t hear very well.”

Considering the rather eventful few months that the Washington native has had, she can be forgiven for not keeping up with her reading habits. Valkyrae broke up with long-term boyfriend Michael “Sonii” Sherman towards the beginning of the year. She admitted to having struggled with the breakup and recently said that she is still in love with Sherman.

Which should I watch from the very beginning.. I’ve seen parts of each but want to finish the entire anime — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 30, 2020

This is in addition to her decision to move out of the 100 Thieves content creation house recently. Valkyrae had moved to a new LA house with the likes of Imane “Pokimane” Any, Janet “XChocoBars” Rose, and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten.

The streamer revealed that she plans to move out of the house and wishes to live alone.