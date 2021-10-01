Valkyrae revisits the time she almost fought a stranger during her merch shoot

The promotional video for Valkyrae's merch and the making of the video has been the talk of the town lately. Valkyrae, along with 12 of her friends like Sykkuno, Pokimane, Bretman Rock, Ludwig, and Bella Poarch, featured in the video, and it seems like they had quite the experience during the shoot.

While most of the experiences shared so far have been cute and fun accounts of the time the streamers spent together, Valkyrae recently revealed that the shoot was not all that smooth. She recounted a very horrific experience that she had to go through during the shoot, which has left fans really concerned for her safety.

Valkyrae almost attacked by a woman during her merch shoot

While talking about the experience, Valkyrae narrated that the people present had noticed a woman lurking around on the set for quite some time. When they returned to the set an hour and a half later, the woman was still there, and she was acting very suspiciously.

Valkyrae went ahead for her part in the shoot while Sykkuno and the others were sitting in her car. She noticed the woman inching closer and closer to her, trying to get past the guards but not quite succeeding. However, after a while, she did get past security, and almost tried to attack Valkyrae. She took off her shirt and started swinging a speaker at the streamer, screaming profanities towards her.

Thankfully, the streamer came out of the incident without any harm, since her guards protected her while she got into her car and drove off. However, when they returned to the scene after some time, the lady was still there and was swinging the speaker at another car that was driving along.

Valkyrae speculated that the woman may have been high on drugs, which led her to act that way. While the experience was extremely scary for Valkyrae, she could not help but feel bad for the lady and what circumstances she must have faced for her to act the way she did. She made sure to clarify that while rumors suggested that she had been beaten up during the shoot, they were false, since the woman did not actually touch her.

