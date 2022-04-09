"He gets protective like a brother": Valkyrae sheds light on her relationship with Sykkuno

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter shed some light on her relationship with fellow OTV streamer Sykkuno.

On a recent stream, she said that she sees Sykkuno as a brother and that he tends to act that way. She said that the two have become extremely close and are both very protective of each other. She compared their relationship to that of siblings.

"He gets protective like a brother."

Valkyrae sheds light on relationship with Sykkuno

On stream, Rae was looking through posts on her official subreddit when she came across a photo of her and Sykkuno. The photo was captioned saying they were twins and were both wearing professional attire.

Reflecting on the image, Rae said that Sykkuno really is like a brother to her. She said that he is very protective of her and that she feels the same towards him.

"He really is seriously like a brother. It's crazy."

Afterward, Rae came across another post that featured a video of Sykkuno being asked if the former had ever hugged him. He said that she hasn't. He further stated:

"I didn't say she never tried. I just said it never happened."

Rae says that it's Sykkuno who hasn't hugged her. The streamer stated that she has hugged him, but he has never reciprocated.

"He's kinda done like the one arm thing. But he hasn't done both arms yet."

The last post she looked at contained two pictures, one of her hugging Disguised Toast and one with Sykkuno. The post was titled "same energy" but Rae argues that the vibes in the photos were a bit different. She said Toast seemed happy in his photo while Sykkuno didn't look as delighted.

Fans react to Valkyrae and Sykkuno's friendship

While there has been a common but problematic history of fans shipping the two OTV streamers together, many took to YouTube to show support for their friendship.

Fans endorse the wholesome relationship between Valkyrae and Sykkuno (Image via YouTube)

One commenter focused on the impact of previous shipping, noting that there was a point in time where the two streamers almost stopped playing together because of the pressure from the fanbase. It seemed the furor surrounding their friendship had become taxing for both streamers.

Fortunately, it would seem the pressure from the shipping has subsided, and the two can be friends and frequently collaborate without too much noise.

