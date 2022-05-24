"I really don't like space games"- Valkyrae spills that she does not like Among Us

While on stream, Rachell "Valkyrae" was about to play a co-op survival game with some of her fellow streamers. Before getting into the game, the group read a brief intro page detailing its setup.

The story took place in outer space, which Rae responded to by saying she doesn't like games that take place in space. Meanwhile. the other streamers asked if her distaste for space games extends to Among Us.

"Is this a space game? I really don't like space games."

Valkyrae expresses her dislike for space games

Before playing a game with Disguised Toast, Miyoung and Sykkuno, Rae noticed that the session took place in outer space. She revealed to the group that she doesn't like games set on spaceships and space stations, saying the visuals are too similar and metallic.

"Everything is, you know, metal-y."

Toast asked her to elaborate further, prompting her to reiterate what she said. Sykkuno joked that Rae's distaste for space games is why they weren't playing Among Us as scheduled. He quipped:

"No wonder Sussy Sundays was canceled."

Miyoung also blamed Rae for Sussy Sundays being canceled. She defended herself, saying she invited numerous people to come play, but they couldn't make it to the stream. EDC in Las Vegas seemed in large part responsible for the cancelation, as multiple streamers who were invited declined to attend the EDM music festival.

Rae said that Sykkuno messaged her earlier in the day, revealing that he wouldn't be able to make it. However, the latter denied any such instance. Valkyrae said she would leak their DMs, later claiming she saw Sykkuno delete the message and replace it.

Miyoung said that Rae seemed satisfied by the Sussy Sundays cancelation.

"You seemed awfully happy that it was canceled today is all I'm saying."

She denied Miyoung's claim, claiming that she was looking forward to playing Among Us with her fellow streamers.

"I was really excited to play today. I was very excited."

While Rae might not hate Among Us as a game, she definitely made her opinion on the space-theme known. In truth, many games that take place on spaceships and space stations do tend to share tropes that one might see as boring and unoriginal.

Fans react to Valkyrae's take on space games

Fans opined that Rae must not have played any of the critically acclaimed space-themed games, like Mass Effect. The opinion stemmed from her dislike for the genre.

Fans discussed their favorite space themed media and wondered if Sussy Sundays is coming back (Image via YouTube)

Others wanted to know if Sussy Sundays were canceled for good, which seems unlikely. The weekly stream will likely return next week when some of the other streamers have their schedules cleared up. However, this sudden revelation did evoke an intriguing conversation.

