“My first celebrity crush was..” - Valkyrae surprisingly reveals her first celebrity crush, fans go wild

On August 9, 2022, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed her first celebrity crush during the 100 Thieves podcast Boomer vs Zoomer! The American streamer is one of the most formidable names in gaming, boasting over 3.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Unsurprisingly, with such an impressive follower count, fans want to know more about her, especially her relationships and previous crushes. With wild speculations circulating around the internet regarding her first celebrity crush, Rae finally put an end to it by naming a Lord of the Rings actor:

"My first celebrity crush was..”

Valkyrae reveals her first celebrity crush was part of the iconic Lords of the Ring Trilogy series

Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings series is one of the top trilogies of all time, breaking multiple records at the box office. From epic storylines, magnificent cinematography, mesmerizing music and iconic characters, the fantasy adventure trilogy is often regarded as the most influential film series ever.

One LOTR character, however, had a lasting impact on YouTube phenomenon Valkyrae, becoming her first ever celebrity crush.

During her recent interaction with Peter Park during the Boomer vs Zoomer!, Valkyrae publicly revealed that Orlando Bloom’s Legolas from the Lord of the Rings trilogy is her first celebrity crush. Recalling how she fell head over heels for the character during her childhood, Valkyrae noted:

"Wait, let me think, let me think. Oh yeah, my first celebrity crush was Orlando Bloom, Lord of the Rings."

The revelation took Peter Park by surprise as he quickly took the opportunity and quipped:

"Oh nice, I was gonna say Pirates of the Caribbean. I am more of an Aragoan guy personally so."

However, the attention instantly shifted towards Kyadea who was trying to find something on the internet.

The pair were then horrified to learn that Kyadea had no idea who Orlando Bloom was and tried to look him up on the internet:

"She is the problem, we are not the problem. You don't know who Orlando Bloom is?"

Social media reacts to the first episode of Peter Park and Kyadae's podcast

As expected, the podcast was a viral hit on the red video sharing platform, boasting over 178k views at the time of writing. Viewers pitched in with their praise towards the fun interaction:

Social media reacts to the first episode the podcast (Image via 100 Thieves Cast/YouTube)

Social media reacts to the first episode the podcast (Image via 100 Thieves Cast/YouTube)

During the podcast, Valkyrae also made some interesting revelations regarding her love life, stating that she is single right now and would love to meet new people.

Commenting on dating websites and apps, the popular personality further revealed having uninstalled all the apps. She expressed her desire to seek someone who isn't affected by her streaming career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul