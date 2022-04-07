"They let their age show:" Valkyrae & Sykkuno caught Kyedae trash-talking and she immediately 180'd

Best friends Valkyrae and Sykkuno may have taken their teasing too far.

The dedication to the VALORANT grind is no joke, and 100 Thieves content creator Kyedae Shymko can attest to that. So when OfflineTV & Friends logged off of the tactical shooter game for the night instead of committing to the grind with her, she did not hesitate to let out her true feelings on stream:

“They’re old. They let their age show.”

Little did she know that leaving the voice channel meant that the conversation was over. 100 Thieves co-owner and internet personality Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and OfflineTV’s Sykkuno lurked in chat as they caught the smack talk in 4K and — news flash — they were not pleased.

A guilty Kyedae immediately apologized once she realized what she may or may not have implied, referring to the two as:

“Very young and very youthful.”

Watch the full clip below.

Kyedae drops hints for Disguised Toast and big boss Valkyrae

Right after she called them "weak" and "old" for logging off so early in the night, Kyedae acknowledged the consequences of her actions and how OfflineTV's Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang would probably feel about her statements:

“Don't tell them I said that. I'm actually scared of all of them. Toast, especially. Toast could kill me.”

Once caught in the act, the streamer quickly made an unforgettable remark towards her fellow 100 Thieves counterpart:

“Don’t fire me, Rae. Please.”

Valkyrae joined the Esports organization a few years before partnering with fellow content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop as co-owners of the company in April 2021.

Kyedae was signed into 100 Thieves as a content creator that same month, so both her and Valkyrae have interacted countless times inside and outside of office hours.

Kyedae: a zoomer among boomers

Once Kyedae made it clear that she wanted to play more matches, streamer Miyoung “kkatamina” Kim spoke for the rest of the other ‘boomers’ in the call:

“She's too young, she's full of life.”

At the ripe age of twenty, Kyedae appears to be at the younger end of the up-and-coming streamer batch. That would more or less explain her high energy levels in comparison to her streamer squad, with three of them at thirty years old.

While Miyoung is only twenty-six, there is still a noticeable difference between her and someone still in university.

Many fans came to the same realization about the massive age gap between the streamers and agreed with Kyedae.

At the end of the day, it just looks to be a bunch of jokes between friends and no one is actually going to fire anyone. While she may have been out of line for her late night remarks on Valkyrae and Sykkuno, the community seemed to find the situation very endearing.

