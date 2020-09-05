Valorant: 100 Thieves add steel as third roster member

Following his retirement from competitive CS: GO and taking up Valorant full-time, there has been a lot of speculation as to what Joshua 'steel' Nissan was planning for his future.

Even though steel had initially said that he would be picking Valorant as a streamer and content creator for Team Chaos, fans were quite convinced that the former CS: GO champion would be looking to go pro in North America.

Announcing the newest addition to our VALORANT roster: Steel.@JoshNissan is an incredibly skilled & talented player from the Counter-Strike scene. We’re so excited to start a new chapter of his competitive career with him in VALORANT. Welcome to 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/qZyGKhnZG4 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) September 4, 2020

And that is what exactly happened, with 100 Thieves swooping in and picking him up as the third member of their Valorant squad.

Both 100 Thieves and T1 fought for steel to be part of their Valorant roster

Yesterday, T1 had decided to let go of Austin "crashies" Roberts and Victor "food" Wong after a disastrous performance during the Valorant Ignition Series Tournaments.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, had let go of their entire roster, except Hiko, and then signed another CS: GO veteran in nitr0. The two now have full control to make crucial decisions on the formation of the squad.

Just now stated by a Valorant Pro



Steel potential offers from both T1 and 100 Thieves



This week is gunna be fun lads — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 1, 2020

And according to Esports Talks’ Jake Lucky, both the organizations supposedly made bids for steel. However, fan speculation was such that they saw steel going to T1, and crashies and food going to100 Thieves.

So it was quite surprising that it was 100 Thieves who got to pick up steel.

steel might not be the right fit for 100 Thieves

Don’t get us wrong here. We aren’t saying that the 100 Thieves Valorant roster is turning out to be all that bad.

With names like Hiko, nitr0, and steel, where can a squad go wrong? Right?

Well, in an ideal world, 100 Thieves fans get what they want, and the roster rolls through teams like TSM and Sentinels. But if we look at reality for a moment, then it’s entirely possible to feel that their roster is a bit too stacked.

With so many big shots in one roster, synergy can be a major issue, and the prominent personalities can be subject to ego problems if a proper in-game leader and shot-caller is not distinctly set for the squad.

Super teams always had a track record of underperforming, and it’s only rare (League of Legend’s G2) that these stacked rosters pan out in the long run.