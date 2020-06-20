Valorant: All the expected changes in Patch 1.02

A look at five new features set to be introduced in Valorant after its latest Patch 1.02 update.

A ranked mode and surrender feature are the confirmed changes while Viper buffs is a possibility.

Valorant

Well, the new Valorant patch 1.02 might just be upon us in a few days. By this time next week, we will hopefully be playing the latest version of this shoote game.

The previous Patch 1.01 of Valorant wasn’t exactly a big one but it did bring about some minor changes that improved the gaming experience. However, this time around, Riot is planning to bring in a lot of updates all at once, which is exciting for a majority of the Valorant player base.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been a lot of discussions about the type of updates Riot would like to implement. Though not all of them have been officially confirmed, we have a feeling that a lot of these features might still be making an appearance in Valorant Patch 1.02.

So, here are some of the changes that we feel will be hitting the live servers of the game next week.

Changes that could arrive in Valorant after Patch 1.02:

#1: Introduction of ranked mode

Most Valorant fans were quite disappointed when the official game was released without a competitive mode. However, Riot did have a very good reason for doing so.

During the game's closed beta, the competitive system of Valorant received a lot of criticism from professional players and streamers alike. Hence, it seems that Valorant developers might be planning a complete overhaul of the same, which is inherently a good sign.

Riot wanted the Valorant game to be stable, which is why they have been testing the waters for a few days before launching the competitive mode.

Three weeks after Valorant's official release, Joe Ziegler took to Twitter to confirm that the competitive mode in the game will be coming out next week.

Hey everyone, It's been hectic, so I haven't had a lot of time to post. To answer the biggest question: rated (competitive mode) will likely be out some time next week. We're spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good. =) — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) June 15, 2020

And we’re quite excited to see the changes that the new system would bring to the game.

#2: Possible Viper Buffs

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

When compared to a low TTK shooter like CS: GO, we can safely say that Valorant as a game lacks a lot of utility. Flashes, Stuns, Smokes and vision denying abilities are in very low supply in the game, with Viper being one of the very few Agents in the game who has access to such powers.

However, she is currently a C-tier (worst in all respects) agent and also one of the hardest to master in the Valorant game. You will need perfect team coordination to pull her off, so she faces one of the lowest pick rates out of all the agents in the game.

In Patch 1.02 of Valorant, we might possibly see a good buff coming Viper's way, along with a nerf for both the S+ tier agents of Sage and Cypher.

#3: New Surrender Feature

Almost all the other Riot Games IPs come with a surrender feature: be it League of Legends, TFT, or Legends of Runeterra, you are able to drop out of a game if things went horribly wrong.

However, that wasn’t the case for Valorant since the release of the game's closed beta. Even if all four of your teammates quit on you, you still need to duke it out till your opponents reached 13 round wins.

Screen Grabbed from Ask Valorant.

Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon has recently confirmed that a surrender feature will be coming in Valorant soon, and by soon she meant next week as clarified by the game's developers in the Ask Valorant blog.

This is Ask VALORANT. We collect your questions and select a few to get answered every other week. Got questions you want answered? Leave them in the comments below. https://t.co/ofdcXnrISk — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 19, 2020

#4: Vanguard tweaks and optimisation

Vanguard has still been an issue in a lot of systems. It has been crashing older models left and right, and even giving ‘blue screen’ errors if a player minimises the game often.

Ever since the closed beta release, the Valorant anti-cheat has been the focus of a lot of controversies. So hopefully, this time around Riot will look to fix a majority of these issues.

#5: Fixing Sovereign Skin bugs

Image Courtesy: DotEsports.

When the Sovereign Skin line came into rotation a few days ago in Valorant, players who had purchased the bundles faced a lot of bugs that made playing the game rather difficult.

The gold and shiny skin line in the game has been disabled for the moment, as Riot fixes the issues in the coming patch.