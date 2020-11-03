Valorant: Breach’s abilities went through a slight overhaul, which wasn't mentioned in the official 1.11 patch notes

The Valorant 1.11 patch update came with a plethora of Agent balance changes, and marked the arrival of the latest Agent Skye.

Valorant patch 1.11 was supposed to go live last week on the 27th of October. However, the update came with a game-breaking bug, which forced Riot to roll back the changes and delay the new version by almost a week.

Even though Skye has been the center of attention for the new Valorant patch, there are some secretive changes that Breach got to his kit, which was not mentioned in the official patch notes.

According to the official patch 1.11 notes, Breach was all set to get a significant set of buffs to his flash, making him a more viable option for teams in both pro play and normal matchmaking.

However, what the patch failed to mention was the series of upgrades that Breach received to his Fault Line and Rolling Thunder.

Valorant’s Breach receives a slight overhaul to his kit

The latest #VALORANT patch notes failed to address a handful of massive changes for Breach!



▪️ Fault Line charges 20% faster

▪️ Rolling Thunder casts 8m away from him

▪️ Fault Line casts 8m away from him



Riot Games has since confirmed these aren't bugs.



(Credit: u/oDavideo) pic.twitter.com/MqTAYwEASr — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) November 3, 2020

According to the above tweet by Valorant News, we can see that there has been a significant upgrade to Breach’s kit that the official patch notes failed to mention.

Till patch 1.10, Breach’s Rolling Thunder and Fault Line would cast immediately in front of him. However, after the 1.11 update, they cast exactly eight meters away, and this wasn't mentioned on the official notes.

Valorant players who found this out while playing the game either thought it to be a bug or an exploit. But, Valorant’s game designer, who goes by the Twitter handle rycoux, set the record straight by saying, “This is intended but never made it to the patch notes. Must have slipped through the cracks with all of the changes.”

1.11 changes provide a lot of power to Valorant’s Breach

At first glance, these changes might seem like a nerf, but in all honesty, it’s more of an adjustment to his already stacked kit. Moreover, as a tradeoff for this tweak, Breach will now have a 20% faster charging time on his Fault Line, and with the correct positioning and team coordination, he will indeed be a force to be reckoned with.