Valorant: Complete Tejo Lotus Guide

Tejo is the seventh Initiator introduced in Valorant with the Season 2025 Act 1 update. His abilities focus on gathering intel and dealing heavy damage, making him a strong pick for the Lotus map. His versatility allows him to effectively take on both Initiator and Duelist roles. To maximize Tejo's potential and help your team secure a win, mastering the proper use of his abilities is crucial.

Lotus, one of Valorant's newest maps, features a three-site layout similar to Haven. As such, this guide provides an in-depth breakdown of how to use Tejo effectively on the Lotus map in Valorant.

Note: These are general workarounds on how to efficiently use Tejo's abilities in Valorant's Lotus map and can be modified according to the in-game situation.

Valorant Tejo guide: How to use the Stealth Drone

Tejo's Stealth Drone is a useful tool for clearing corners and gathering information about certain parts of the Lotus map. It is fully controlled, similar to Sova's Owl Drone; however, unlike Sova's drone, it not only detects but also disables enemies (much like Cypher's Camera). Activating the drone and pressing the fire button generates a pulse that suppresses and exposes several targets.

Trending

Tejo is vulnerable to attacks while operating the drone, so make sure to deploy it from a safe spot.

Stealth Drone: Attacking routes

Stealth Drone routes for attacking (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone from the locations marked on the pictures in order to reveal and suppress enemies holding positions. You can also deploy the Stealth Drone to check for enemies in hiding spots like the A-Drop, A-Link, B-Upper, C-Waterfall, and C-Hall.

Stealth Drone: Defending routes

Stealth Drone routes for defending (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Tejo’s Stealth Drone from the locations marked on the pictures in order to reveal and suppress the enemies' pushing sites.

Also read: Valorant Tejo: All abilities and Agent gear.

Valorant Tejo guide: How to use Special Delivery

Tejo's Special Delivery grenade is perfect for concussing enemies on sight. This sticky grenade explodes upon impact with any surface, but pressing ALT FIRE allows it to bounce once before detonation. It's especially useful for catching enemies off guard in tight spaces on the Lotus map in Valorant.

Attacking A-site option 1

Special Delivery for attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to deploy the Special Delivery grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land on A-Entry.

Attacking A-site option 2

Special Delivery for attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to deploy the grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land on A-Stairs.

Attacking B-site option 1

Special Delivery for attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade on B-main to concuss enemies hiding in B-Site.

Attacking B-site option 2

Special Delivery for attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land around the B-Upper area to concuss the enemies there.

Attacking C-site option 1

Special Delivery for attacking C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards C-Main to concuss enemies peeking from that area.

Attacking C-site option 2

Special Delivery for attacking C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards the C-Site to concuss enemies taking position nearby.

Defending A-site option 1

Special Delivery for defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade towards A-Roots to concuss enemies pushing towards A-Site.

Defending A-site option 2

Special Delivery for defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land on the A-Rubble area.

Defending B-site option 1

Special Delivery for defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land towards B-Main, concussing enemies pushing the B-site.

Defending B-site option 2

Special Delivery for defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade and let it bounce off the wall and land directly on the B-Main entry.

Defending C-site option 1

Special Delivery for defending C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land directly on C-Main, concussing enemies within the area of its blast radius.

Defending C-Site option 2

Special Delivery for defending C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade from C-Hall to let it land on the C-Default Spike plant area.

Also read: Valorant: How to master Tejo.

Valorant Tejo guide: How to use Guided Salvo

Tejo uses an AR (Augmented Reality) targeting system similar to Brimstone’s Pad, allowing him to launch missiles at up to two selected locations on the map. By using ALT FIRE, the missiles autonomously travel to the designated spots and detonate upon impact.

This ability can be combined with Neon’s Relay Bolt or Breach’s Fault Line to concuss enemies in place and inflict heavy damage. Additionally, Guided Salvo is highly effective for destroying traps laid down by any enemy Cypher or Killjoy.

Attacking A-Site option 1: A-Stairs and A-Site entry

Guided Salvo for attacking A-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking A-Site option 2: A-Top and A-Drop

Guided Salvo for attacking A-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking B-Site option 1: B-Main and the area near the Rotating Door

Guided Salvo for attacking B-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking B-Site option 2: B-Upper and A-Link

Guided Salvo for attacking B-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking C-Site option 1: C-Main and C-Bend

Guided Salvo for attacking C-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking C-Site option 2: C-Waterfall and C-Hall

Guided Salvo for attacking C-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending A-Site option 1: A-Rubble and A-Lobby

Guided Salvo for defending A-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending A-Site option 2: A-Site and A-Tree

Guided Salvo for defending A-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending B-Site option 1: B-Main and B-Main Entry

Guided Salvo for defending B-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending B-Site option 2: B-Site default plant spots

Guided Salvo for defending B-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending C-Site option 1: C-Main

Guided Salvo for defending C-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending C-Site option 2: C-Bend and C-Default plant area.

Guided Salvo for defending C-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant: Complete Tejo Fracture guide.

Valorant Tejo guide: How to use Armageddon Ultimate

Tejo’s Armageddon Ultimate is a Tactical Strike that targets a specific area on the map. Press FIRE to make the starting point, then FIRE again to set the endpoint and unleash a series of detonations along the designated path.

This Ultimate is highly effective for delaying spike plants or defusals, dealing massive damage and eliminating targets caught in the blast zone.

Attacking A-Site

Attacking A-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon ULT during post-plant scenarios in order to delay the opponent’s attempt to defuse the spike on A-Site, as well as inflict heavy damage.

Attacking B-Site

Attacking B-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Armageddon ULT during post-plant situations to delay/disrupt the opponent’s attempt to defuse the spike on B-Site, as well as inflict heavy damage.

Attacking C-Site

Attacking C-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

In order to take control of the post-plant scenario, launch the Armageddon ULT covering the spike plant area to deal damage to enemies trying to defuse the Spike.

Defending A-Site

Defending A-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Armageddon Ultimate in order to regain control of the A-Site or to prevent enemies from entering the site.

Defending B-Site

Defending B-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon Ultimate to deal damage to enemies entering the site.

Defending C-Site

Defending C-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon ability on C-Site in order to regain control of the site or to inflict heavy damage upon the enemies already there.

Also read: Valorant: Complete Tejo Haven guide.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Valorant updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.