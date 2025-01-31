Valorant: Complete Tejo Split Guide

Tejo is the seventh Initiator in Valorant, introduced in January 2025. He excels in using explosives and gathering intelligence. As an Initiator, Tejo helps his team execute strategies effectively by providing crucial information and clearing tight spaces, making him a strong pick for the Split map.

This guide offers an in-depth look at how to play Valorant's Tejo on the Split map.

Valorant Tejo Split guide: How to use Stealth Drone

Tejo's Stealth Drone is an effective tool for scouting corners and obtaining information on crucial spots on the Valorant's Haven map. It is directly controllable, just as Sova's Owl Drone, but it has more features. Unlike Sova's drone, the Stealth Drone disables and reveals enemies, similar to Cypher's Spy Camera. When you push the fire button, it sends out a pulse that suppresses and exposes numerous opponents.

Stealth Drone: Attacking routes

Stealth Drone routes for attacking (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone from the locations marked in the image to suppress and detect enemies holding positions.

Stealth Drone: Defending routes

Stealth Drone routes for defending (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone toward the locations as marked in the picture to detect and suppress enemies approaching a particular site.

Valorant Tejo Split guide: How to use Special Delivery

Tejo's Special Delivery is a sticky grenade that detonates after it makes contact with the first surface. This ability is extremely efficient at concussing enemies inside its blast radius and hindering their mobility on the Valorant's Split terrain. Using ALT FIRE, you can throw the grenade with a single bounce.

Attacking A-site option 1

Special Delivery for attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

To concuss enemies trying to attack from A-site, launch the Special Delivery grenade towards A-Main entry to stop them in their tracks.

Attacking A-site option 2

Special Delivery for attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade, and let it bounce off the wall and land on the corner of A-Ramp.

Attacking B-site option 1

Special Delivery for attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards B-Garage in the early stage of the round to concuss enemies trying to peek from B-Main.

Attacking B-site option 2

Special Delivery for attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade towards B-Tower to let it bounce off the wall and land on the corner under B-Tower. This will concuss enemies hiding in such tricky spots.

Defending A-site option 1

Special Delivery for defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Fire the Special Delivery grenade towards A-main to prevent enemies from rushing into the A-site or A-Ramp.

Defending A-site option 2

Special Delivery for defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade and let it bounce off the wall and land on A-Ramp to concuss enemies pushing towards A-Tower.

Defending B-site option 1

Special Delivery for defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards the default plant area of B-Site to concuss the enemy attempting to plant the Spike.

Defending B-site option 2

Special Delivery for defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade towards B-Main to concuss enemies approaching from B-Garage.

Valorant Tejo Split guide: How to use Guided Salvo

Tejo's Guided Salvo ability allows him to target two places on the map and launch automated rockets that detonate in several explosive pulses. This makes it extremely efficient at clearing out hiding places, disrupting enemy spike plants from afar, and driving opponents out of position. In addition, Guided Salvo can be used to break enemy traps.

Attacking A-Site option 1: A-Main and A-Ramps

Guided Salvo for attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking A-Site option 2: A-Tower and A-Rafters

Guided Salvo for attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking B-Site option 1: B-Garage and B-Site

Guided Salvo for attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking B-Site option 2: B-Site and B-Alley

Guided Salvo for attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending A-Site option 1: A-Main and A-Ramp

Guided Salvo for defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending A-Site option 2: A-Site and A-Back

Guided Salvo for defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending B-Site option 1: B-Site and B-Back

Guided Salvo for defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Defending B-Site option 2: B-Garage and B-Lobby

Guided Salvo for defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Tejo Split guide: How to use Armageddon Ultimate

Tejo's Armageddon Ultimate is a Tactical Strike that has a defined area of effect on the map. FIRE to choose the point of origin of the strike. Press FIRE again to set the finish point and initiate the attack, resulting in a series of explosions along the striking path.

This Ultimate ability is useful for eliminating opponents in the explosion path, doing enormous damage, and delaying spike plant/defuse.

Attacking A-Site

Attacking A-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon Ultimate to inflict heavy damage on enemies trying to defuse the Spike.

Attacking B-Site

Attacking B-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon Ultimate on B-Site to deal damage to opponents attempting to defuse the Spike.

Defending A-Site

Defending A-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon Ultimate to delay the opponent's attempt to plant the Spike. This will also inflict damage on players caught around the strike radius.

Defending B-Site

Defending B-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon Ultimate on the Spike in B-Site to inflict damage on enemies attempting to plant the Spike.

