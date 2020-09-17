Valorant: Dafran quits farm school to gain more on-hand experience

Ever since Valorant's closed beta launched, former Overwatch pro Daniel 'Dafran' Francesca has been one of the most controversial figures in the game's short history.

Don't get us wrong, there was indeed a lot of hype around him going pro in the game, and his incredible talent in Valorant showed as much. However, as Dafran is known for possessing no vocal filters when it comes to venting out his frustration, it led to a lot of unfortunate circumstances where the pro was not only accused of harassment but was also banned from every future Valorant Solari tournament.

But the conversations around Dafran reached an all-time high when the Valorant pro decided to call it quits, from his life as a professional gamer and streamer, and take up farming as a full-time profession.

He had initially joined a farming school, but after his return to Twitch as a farm simulator streamer, we got to know that Dafran quit farming school, and took up a job as an apprentice under a farmer.

Former Valorant and Overwatch pro Dafran is actually farming

Dafran's return to Twitch was quite hyped. Where most of his fans thought that he would finally make a comeback to streaming shooters like Overwatch and Valorant, they were sorely disappointed when they found him as nothing more than a farm simulator player.

In his stream, Dafran had said, "I actually quit my education. I just chilled for two months after streaming."

During the beginning of his term in farm school, Dafran had applied for an internship program, and he absolutely fell in love with the place that hired him.

He left school because of the internship, and in his stream, he said, "The place I'm at now does exactly what I want to do. He's the only one in Denmark doing this - the thing I want to do… I started working out there the other day. I was like, 'f**k education, dude. I'm just going to go to work here!"

The school where he was going to start would have taken him 4-years to complete. But with the internship, Dafran can gain theoretical knowledge, along with a practical hands-on experience. He says, "It's worth it, because the knowledge is worth the goal, dude. It's easily worth."

The Valorant and Overwatch fan base are quite disheartened that this FPS prodigy will not be showing off his talents anytime soon. However, he did play a bit of Overwatch during his stream, but will primarily focus on farming.