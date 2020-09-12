Valorant: Daps might be the next CS: GO player to go pro in Riot Games’ tactical shooter

The CS: GO player exodus to Valorant doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. After Steel, it would seem that Damian ‘daps’ Steele might just be the next veteran to go pro in Riot Games' shooter.

While it’s all just speculation at this point, if recent CS: GO pro trends are anything to go by, the chances of Daps seeking a new career in Valorant is highly likely.

Daps has officially resigned from the Gen.G Esports CS: GO roster, and his 8-year long professional CS: GO career has finally come to an end. He is the latest veteran to have announced his retirement from CS: GO.

Daps has been a notorious figure on the professional stage since 2012 and is known for his incredible shot-calling prowess and in-game leadership. Over the years, Daps has been a part of Team Liquid, OpTic Gaming and the NRG Esports line-up, slowly making a name for himself.

As of today, @daps has stepped down from Gen.G's CSGO roster.



From leading us to our first LAN victory in Anaheim to clutch wins online, you've helped shape the Gen.G CSGO journey. Thank you for all your hard work and drive every step of the way 💛 pic.twitter.com/p5zFyukVUi — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) September 11, 2020

Daps can reach Valorant’s upper echelons

CS: GO is one of the most competitive shooters out there, and Daps always found himself and his team in the middle of the pack when it came to the major tournaments.

Ever after his spells in NRG, Cloud9 and Gen.G esports, Daps was never truly able to crack his way into the upper echelons of CS: GO.

The recent “in and out-of-game changes” and the “relentless scheduling in the online era of CS: GO” eventually started taking a heavy toll on Daps’ mental health. Hence, his decision to leave Gen.G esports and possibly retire from CS: GO to go to Valorant, is the result of a complete burnout and doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Moving on from Gen.Ghttps://t.co/O7dG3eJ2y7



Will still finish out EPL with the team until they find a 5th or standin — daps (@daps) September 11, 2020

However, before completely leaving CS: GO behind, Daps will be sticking to Gen.G before the org gets a viable replacement, and he might just have to duke it out till the end of the EPL season.

When talking about his future, Daps said:

“I still love CS and would ideally like to IGL a team I feel is the right fit for me, but if moving on as a player or leaving CS is the route I have to take, then I will cross that bridge when I know more.”

Hence, a professional career in Valorant is very much on the cards for him.