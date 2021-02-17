Valorant dev praises Sykkuno but his response to the compliment goes hysterically wrong 

Valorant’s Executive Producer Anna "SuperCakes" Donlon threw light on her favorite streamers to watch and went ahead to reward the streamers with subs. However, it was Sykkuno's reaction to the same that cracked up the community.

She also went on to reveal that her favorite group of streamers includes the trio of Valkyrae, YouTube star Jacksepticeye and Sykkuno.

@Sykkuno and teammates (I believe @Valkyrae is part of this crew) are a new favorite crew to watch stream VAL after a stressful day at work. They make me smile and laugh. They teach me stuff. It's delightful, honestly. ❤️ — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) February 17, 2021

The three streamers are household names in the community and have played several titles together, including Innersloth's Among Us and Riot Games' Valorant.

The dev expressed special admiration for the American streamer, Sykkuno, revealing that she really looks forward to his streams.

Everything was going great until Sykkuno responded to the compliment and got the name wrong, which left fellow streamers and then fans in stitches.

#Kkatamina: guys i got 5 gifted subs from the riot that tweeted out!#Sykkuno: Oh my god! Shout out to RiotSugarMuffins! (@RiotSuperCakes)#Rae: No Super Cakes!#Yvonne: thank you Super Cakes!#Jack: they complimented you,..and you got the name wrong?!! pic.twitter.com/UN1x8hvEAc — Corpse & Sykkuno Clips (@corpseclipsy) February 17, 2021

Valkyrae and Sykkuno are often found playing Valorant together

Valorant's devs have often been found on social media interacting with honest patrons of the FPS.

The driving reason behind this is to know exactly what the fans want and to also be able to tweak the elements of Valorant in response to the same.

Sykkuno responded to Anna's comments but it didn't go as expected. The streamer shouted out “Riot SugarMuffins” for the subs instead of Riot SuperCakes.

While the streamers and the fans were having a laugh over this slight mix-up, the Valorant dev decided to join in. She said “it might be time for a name change… though I prefer to bake cakes.”

It might be time for a name change... though I prefer to bake cakes. ❤️ https://t.co/U96Ff6bLpS — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) February 17, 2021

Things might not have gone as smoothly as Sykkuno would've expected them to. However, this interaction between Valorant's devs and the streamers who play an instrumental role in the title's success reiterates the growth of the title as an exploding FPS.

It would be interesting to see if Anna changes her username to SugarMuffins to reward her ideal Valorant stream team.