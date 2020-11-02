Valorant: Does Riot’s shooter need a ‘Color Wheel’ in the Crosshair Settings?

Well, who doesn’t love tinkering with their crosshair settings in Valorant? Mixing and matching the various color themes along with the dynamic options of ‘movement error’ and ‘firing error’ is an essential part of getting comfortable with the game and playing it the way you want to.

However, when it comes to the color themes available, the Valorant crosshair settings page lacks selection, and many in the community feel that Riot needs to add a few more color variants.

Screen Grab from Valorant Settings

For now, the Valorant crosshair settings offer: White, Green, Yellow Green, Green Yellow, Yellow, Cyan, Pink, and Red.

In a previous discussion on a Valorant crosshair guide, we talked about the importance of coloring your crosshair so that it helps your playstyle and improves your accuracy by contrasting it with the background theme of a particular map.

But to many Valorant fans, the available colors are not sufficient, and they want Riot to add additional variants.

In a recent Reddit post, the Valorant player who goes by the handle of zzTheLegend27xxx, talks about the shooter having a color wheel in the crosshair settings, as that is something that the community will highly appreciate.

Does Valorant need a ‘Color Wheel’ in the Crosshair Settings?

Image Credits: Riot Games

The Redditor personally feels that Riot would do good for the community by adding a ‘color wheel’ to the Valorant crosshair settings.

zzTheLegend27xxx, writes:

“There are just a few colors available for your crosshair, Green, Cyan, Red, Pink, Yellow-green, and Green Yellow. Do you guys think it's, first of all, a good idea to add more colors (are more colors needed??) Because personally I don't see a reason to not add this feature, and it doesn't necessarily have to be a wheel, maybe just a classic Red-Green-Blue slider, but anyways, let me know.”

What’s very interesting about this Reddit thread is the number of positive responses that the original post received.

It seems like zzTheLegend27xxx is not the only Valorant player who desires a dynamic color theme for the crosshair. With a 97% upvote, there are many players worldwide who want to customize the crosshair color in Valorant, just like how they customize their weapon cosmetics and gun buddies.

For the average player, most of the Valorant match is spent staring at or through the crosshair. Allowing them to customize the color the way they want is indeed something that the community will appreciate much.