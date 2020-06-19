Valorant: Recommended Crosshair settings in the game

Crosshair settings in low TTK games are as important as the mouse sensitivity and DPI settings.

It's important to keep your crosshair clear and make it contrast with the rest of the background.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Players who are new to the tactical, first-person shooter genre, often overlook the importance of in-game crosshair settings. They feel that mouse DPI and sensitivity are all there is to the game.

Perhaps that notion (though a wrong one) might be true in the case of IPs like Call of Duty and Overwatch. But for a game with a low TTK mechanic like CS: GO and Valorant, crosshair settings are going to be as important as the sensitivity settings.

Now, fortunately, Valorant comes with a foray of crosshair options that you can tinker around with. Though it might seem complicated at first, we have a guide that’s going to make the entire process as simple as possible.

There are no perfect Crosshair Settings

Image Courtesy: prosettings.net

For DPI settings, we were able to tell you that there is actually a perfect sensitivity setting that you should try out in Valorant. But in something like a crosshair, it’s better to leave it to individual preference.

However, one rule of thumb is that your crosshair needs to be clear, and not become invisible with the surroundings. It needs to contrast with every single part of the map so that you aren’t left scratching your head and looking for the sights when you miss a headshot opportunity.

Crosshair dynamic settings

Valorant crosshair settings can be made very dynamic with the ‘movement error’ and ‘firing error’ options that each layer of the crosshair provides. Switching these options will help you know when you’re having 100% accuracy and when the weapon spray is getting out of your hands.

This feature is quite helpful for newer players who have not played an FPS or a low TTK shooter before. As the accuracy in Valorant is movement-sensitive, ‘movement error’ and ‘firing error’ options can help you learn the core mechanics of the game faster.

However, we will recommend that you take these settings off later on, as they tend to form a lot of visual clutter, and will not aid you much once you get a better grasp of your aim.

Once head-level crosshair placements become muscle memory to you, the movement error settings will be nothing but a hindrance.

What settings are the pros using?

Here are some of the settings that the pros are using. It will help get you a better idea of the type of crosshair settings that you need to go for:

Aceu Valorant crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 6 | 2 | 3 | Off | Off

Shroud Valorant crosshair settings

Color: Cyan

Outlines: 1 | 1

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 10 | 3 | 5 | Off | Off

Skadoodle Valorant crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: 1 | 1

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 5 | 1 | 3 | Off | Off

Summit1g Valorant crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: 1 | 2

Center Dot: 1 | 4

Lines: Off

Dafran Valorant crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 11 | 3 | 4 | Off | Off